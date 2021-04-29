Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Leigh Ann Schroeder, a teacher at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf, has been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in the senior division of the National History Day (NHD) National Contest. The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one high school teacher for this award. Schroeder was nominated in the senior division for Iowa. All nominees will receive $500.

The national winner of the $10,000 award will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians, and announced on Saturday, June 19 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony to be held virtually this year. Nominees' work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that engage students in history, and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.

Local student inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Sarah Yoerger, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Yoerger was initiated at Coe College.

