Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Rivermont Collegiate Third Quarter Honor Roll
Middle School Honor Roll Grades 6-8
Headmaster's List: Natalie Acosta, Sreya Alla, Linnea Arnell-Liu, Asher Ciaccio, Lily Collins, Alistair Coomber, Griffin Cotton, Nitya Dahal, Lachlan Gleason, Eamon Matlock, Graham Matlock, Porter Roach, Clark Ross, Laurel Sibthorp, Cassandra Signer, Harjeevan Singh, Selynna Song, Emilia Surma, Mateo Surma, Aiden Swiger, Caliegh Wise-Frazee
Distinction: Eleanor Ball, Caden Burbridge, Danielle Hall, Brianna Haney-Scott, Aurora Hartley, Abigail Johnson, Alex Jones, Sameer Khaliq, Devan Kimbrough-Reamer, Kayleigh Kimbrough-Reamer, Zavien Roberson, Audrey Seneli, Jack Stacy, Marco Surma, Gabriella Vera
Merit: Noah Acosta, Elliana Danielsen, Kayden Matter, Charlie Roach, Michael Sherman, Jack Weeks
Upper School Honor Roll Grades 9-12
Headmaster's List: Kate Austin, William Austin, Hikmatullah Bahramee, Hadil El-Geneidy, Nayana Gowd, Brandon Hu, Angela Jones, Hillary Khanh Le, Marcos Martinez, Aidan Meloy, Daisy Nga Nguyen, Van Nguyen, Vyom Pancholi, Andrea Porubcin, Siri Pothula, Aidan Sears, Lucas Senjem, Matthew Simmons, Allison Swiger, Vinayak Trigunayat, Nathaniel Vegh, Krystal-Milly Vibila, Darist Dung Vo, Celine Yanting Wu, David Haoxuan Xu, Angelina Yuwen Zhang
Distinction: Maria Akenkou, Sofia Cepeda Besoain, Zoey Davis-Koester, Jude Dunbridge, Joshua Gonzales, Paden Houck, Daniel Zixun Huang, Sophia Khaliq, Angel Xinyue Liu, Shudjaa Luc Emmanuel , Neel Mallik, Léo Louis-Leopold Muderhwa, Han Nguyen, Joshua Rinke, Aidan Roach, Olivia Schroeder, Taylor Seneli, Elrisha Steward, Kevin Zihan Wang, Gary Haotian Yang, Tiffany Jing Yang, Lauren Wei Zhou
Merit: Sarah Dobbs, Adam Ederar, Jordon Hylton, Sameer Mallik, Phineas Masters, Mohamed Monkari, Tony Tri Tran, Shannyn Vogler, Jack Yifu Wang
Local softball player named Midwest Conference Player of the Week
Ceara Larson, Bettendorf, a senior catcher for Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin, hit .818 in four games and drove in eight runs earlier this month to earn the third MWC Player of the Week award of her career. She went 9-for-11 with two doubles and a home run.
In addition to the nine hits, Larson walked twice and was hit by a pitch for an .857 on-base percentage. She had a 1.273 slugging percentage and put together a 2.129 OPS (on-base plus slugging) for the week.
Through six games this season, Larson has a .611 batting average with nine RBIs. She has an .889 slugging percentage and 1.556 OPS.
PVHS student wins Quad-Cities Holocaust Essay contest
The winners of the Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest and the Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest have been announced.
Lila Teitle, 11th Grade, Pleasant Valley High School, placed first with the essay, "Never Forget: A Story of Hope and Forgiveness." Her winning essay was read during the annual, local Yom Hashoah: Holocaust Remembrance Service, which was held on Zoom on Sunday, April 11.
The essay contest is sponsored by the Yom Hashoah Committee and the Holocaust Education Committee of the Quad-Cities.
Teitle received a $500 prize and if there was a sponsoring teacher, the teacher received a gift of $100 to support classroom needs.
For additional information, please visit the Holocaust Education Committee of the Quad-Cities' web site at www.hecqc.org or the Jewish Federation at aross@jfqc.org.
Local student receives Alfred P. Kehlenbeck Scholarship
Olivia Adams-Moulton, Bettendorf, was awarded the Alfred P. Kehlenbeck Scholarship by the Department of World Languages and Cultures at Iowa State University, Ames, during the virtual 2021 Awards Ceremony.
Bettendorf educator nominated for the National History Day Teacher of the Year award
Leigh Ann Schroeder, a teacher at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf, has been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in the senior division of the National History Day (NHD) National Contest. The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students.
Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one high school teacher for this award. Schroeder was nominated in the senior division for Iowa. All nominees will receive $500.
The national winner of the $10,000 award will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians, and announced on Saturday, June 19 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony to be held virtually this year. Nominees' work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that engage students in history, and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.
Local student inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Sarah Yoerger, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Yoerger was initiated at Coe College.
Graduations
Mount Mercy University