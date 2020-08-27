Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BPV team wins championship

Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley youth baseball's 13-under Mavericks team has claimed the Division III Silver Bracket championship at the USSSA Iowa State Tournament held Aug. 7-9 in Cedar Rapids.

The championship marked a comeback from an 0-1-1 pool play start for the Mavericks.

In bracket play, the Mavericks went 3-1, avenging a lone loss to the Cedar Valley Blackhawks in the division final.

Dates and times are yet to be determined for the upcoming tryouts for the BPV’s 10-under tournament team, the BPV Wolfpack.

However, those tryouts will be soon, so if interested, please e-mail Matt Wood at mcw1205@aol.com with “WOLFPACK” IN THE SUBJECT LINE to be added to the tryout announcement list and you will be the first to know the tryout schedule.

To be eligible for the 10-U team, you have to be at least age 10 or under as of May 1, 2021 or in 4th grade.

The 10-U tournament rules consist of regular baseball rules with kid pitchers and lead-offs. But children younger than the traditional 10-U division are welcome to tryout if the skill set is apparent to compete at the higher level.