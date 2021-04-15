Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf's Jack Lynn named 2021 Goldwater Scholar

His research, supervised by faculty mentor Michael Schnieders, focuses on creating physics-based computational models of proteins, nucleic acids, and their interactions with drug molecules. Computational studies complement what can be learned experimentally, ultimately lowering the cost of researching human genetics and developing new drugs.

The Goldwater Scholarship, established by Congress in 1986 in honor of U.S. Sen. Barry M. Goldwater, fosters and encourages outstanding students to pursue careers in the fields of mathematics, the natural sciences and engineering. Each scholar annually receives an amount equal to the cost of tuition, mandatory fees, books and room and board minus the amount of support provided for by other sources, up to a maximum of $7,500. Scholars who receive the award as third-year students can expect to receive support for a maximum of one year (two semesters) or until graduation, if sooner.