Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Area students recognized at the 44th annual High School Art Invitational
Recently, Quad-City Arts announced the winners of the 44th annual High School Art Invitational and presented $6,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art.
The exhibition can be seen in person 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through April 29 at the Rock Island Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave. The full exhibition also can be seen online at quadcityarts.com/hs-invitational.html.
Winners include:
Senior Scholarship sponsored by Morency Family Foundation and Quad-City Arts' board members: Sophia Utsinger, Bettendorf High School
Senior Scholarship sponsored by Deere Employee Credit Union and Quad-City Arts' board members: Jaide Logsdon, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy
Juror’s Choice Awards for Artistic Excellence: Kaden Green, Pleasant Valley High School; Lexi Redmond, Pleasant Valley High School
Quad-City Arts' Staff Student Award: Lola Johannsen, Pleasant Valley High School
The Creativity Award sponsored by Joel and Diane Franken: Sophia Utsinger, Bettendorf High School
Elaine and Larry Sneath Award for Painting: Mya Diabira, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy
Excellence in Clay sponsored by Marilyn Davis: Bailey Mattioli, Pleasant Valley High School
Excellence in Photography Award sponsored by Jack Wilhoit: Marissa Cope, Bettendorf High School
Works Made of Paper Awards sponsored by Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy: Avery Behnke, Third Place, Pleasant Valley High School
Zimmerman Honda Award for Excellence: Olivia Koehler, Bettendorf High School
Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Award for Woodworking: Madison Carlson, Pleasant Valley High School
Left Bank Art League Awards: Malia Shinbori, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy; Madison Carlson, Pleasant Valley High School; Alondra Gomez, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy
Rock Island Art Guild Members' Awards: Malia Shinbori, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy; Eric Eastland, Bettendorf High School
Teacher's Awards: Alexandria Medenciy, 2nd Place, Pleasant Valley High School
Bettendorf's Jack Lynn named 2021 Goldwater Scholar
Jack Lynn, Bettendorf, is one of two University of Iowa students named a 2021 Goldwater Scholar, the 59th and 60th Goldwater scholars, respectively, in school history.
Jack is a third-year biomedical engineering major on track to graduate in May 2022.
His research, supervised by faculty mentor Michael Schnieders, focuses on creating physics-based computational models of proteins, nucleic acids, and their interactions with drug molecules. Computational studies complement what can be learned experimentally, ultimately lowering the cost of researching human genetics and developing new drugs.
The Goldwater Scholarship, established by Congress in 1986 in honor of U.S. Sen. Barry M. Goldwater, fosters and encourages outstanding students to pursue careers in the fields of mathematics, the natural sciences and engineering. Each scholar annually receives an amount equal to the cost of tuition, mandatory fees, books and room and board minus the amount of support provided for by other sources, up to a maximum of $7,500. Scholars who receive the award as third-year students can expect to receive support for a maximum of one year (two semesters) or until graduation, if sooner.
Local ISU undergrad to share research nationally
Abigail Hammer, Bettendorf, is one of sixty Iowa State University students who have been selected to share research and scholarship with peers from across the nation in April at the 34th annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research. The conference will take place online April 12-14 with about 4,000 undergraduate students from across the U.S. presenting research.
The NCUR was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making 2021 the fourth year that ISU students have attended NCUR. Iowa State's 60 students represent 29 different majors. In addition to presenting research and scholarship, these students also will have networking and professional development opportunities.
Abigail is majoring in aerospace engineering. Her research project is, “Implementing Specifications onto a Runtime Verification Unit.”
Bettendorf students earn recognition in National History Day competition
In March, Bettendorf Middle School (junior division) and Bettendorf High School (senior division) students competed against other eastern Iowa schools in the National History Day Mississippi River District Virtual Competition. Two and in some cases three projects were selected to move on to the virtual State of Iowa competition in mid-April.
National History Day offers year-long academic programs that engage middle and high school students in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students enter the projects in local and state contests, with top students advancing to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park.
Bettendorf School District awardees include:
* Sophia Lynch, 6th Grade: "Three Lines in History: How a Jewish Resistance Group Communicated Their Defiance of the Nazis. Best in Holocaust/Jewish History Award"
State Qualifiers include:
6th Grade
* Willa Halfhill: "Cher Ami: The Pigeon Who Saved the Lost Battalion with a Single Message"
* Lucy Wolf and Lilah Rasche: "The Pony Express: The Record Shattering Communication Service that Blazed the Trail for Today's United States Postal Service"
* Ishika Motwani: "War Drums: Echoes from the American Civil War"
* Skye Jungwirth: "Louis Braille: Bringing Light to the Darkness"
7th Grade
* Kelsi Smith, Makenna Miller and Charlotte Nigey: "John Brown: Utilizing Violence to Express Racial Injustice"
* Cecelia Spector: "Communicating for Christ: Richard Wurmbrand and the Underground Church"
* Joseph McDermott and William Barquist: "The Navajo Code Talkers: Communicate to an American WWII Victory"
* Ben Gillette: "Comics in the Crosshairs: The Comics Code Authority"
8th Grade
* Amelia Hinds: "Slave Songs: Generations of Sorrow, Joy, Inspiration and Hope"
* Baxter Schadt and Camren Raskin: "Secret Communications: Story of the Navajo Code During WWII"
* Braulio Cardona Esteves and Corbin DeDecker: "Movie Animation: Communicating Complex Storylines"
* Luceena Susairaj: "Therapy Dogs: The Unbreakable Bond Between Man and His Best Friend"
* Finley Haberman and Matthew Gardner: "American Communication Satellites: Revolutionizing Worldwide." Also awarded the Arthur and Rachel Serianz Award for Excellence in the History of Science.
* Grace Li: "Doria Shafik: A Voice For Change"
9th Grade
* Kaelee Wolf and Alivia Isaacson: "Rachel Carson: Communicating Environmental Concern in the Face of Sexism, Greed, and an Uninformed Public." Also awarded the Best in Conservation History Award.
11th Grade
* Clarisse Roscio: "The Battle of Antietam: The Battle that Decided the Fate of America"
* Eric Newton: "Alan Turing: Nazi Code Breaker and Father of Modern Computing." Also awarded the Arthur and Rachel Serianz Award for Excellence in the History of Science.
Local student inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi
Courtney Flickinger, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Flickinger was initiated at Western Illinois University.
Rivermont Collegiate Third Quarter Honor Roll
Middle School Honor Roll Grades 6-8
Headmaster's List: Natalie Acosta, Sreya Alla, Linnea Arnell-Liu, Asher Ciaccio, Lily Collins, Alistair Coomber, Griffin Cotton, Nitya Dahal, Lachlan Gleason, Eamon Matlock, Graham Matlock, Porter Roach, Clark Ross, Laurel Sibthorp, Cassandra Signer, Harjeevan Singh, Selynna Song, Emilia Surma, Mateo Surma, Aiden Swiger, Caliegh Wise-Frazee
Distinction: Eleanor Ball, Caden Burbridge, Danielle Hall, Brianna Haney-Scott, Aurora Hartley, Abigail Johnson, Alex Jones, Sameer Khaliq, Devan Kimbrough-Reamer, Kayleigh Kimbrough-Reamer, Zavien Roberson, Audrey Seneli, Jack Stacy, Marco Surma, Gabriella Vera
Merit: Noah Acosta, Elliana Danielsen, Kayden Matter, Charlie Roach, Michael Sherman, Jack Weeks
Upper School Honor Roll Grades 9-12
Headmaster's List: Kate Austin, William Austin, Hikmatullah Bahramee, Hadil El-Geneidy, Nayana Gowd, Brandon Hu, Angela Jones, Hillary Khanh Le, Marcos Martinez, Aidan Meloy, Daisy Nga Nguyen, Van Nguyen, Vyom Pancholi, Andrea Porubcin, Siri Pothula, Aidan Sears, Lucas Senjem, Matthew Simmons, Allison Swiger, Vinayak Trigunayat, Nathaniel Vegh, Krystal-Milly Vibila, Darist Dung Vo, Celine Yanting Wu, David Haoxuan Xu, Angelina Yuwen Zhang
Distinction: Maria Akenkou, Sofia Cepeda Besoain, Zoey Davis-Koester, Jude Dunbridge, Joshua Gonzales, Paden Houck, Daniel Zixun Huang, Sophia Khaliq, Angel Xinyue Liu, Shudjaa Luc Emmanuel , Neel Mallik, Léo Louis-Leopold Muderhwa, Han Nguyen, Joshua Rinke, Aidan Roach, Olivia Schroeder, Taylor Seneli, Elrisha Steward, Kevin Zihan Wang, Gary Haotian Yang, Tiffany Jing Yang, Lauren Wei Zhou