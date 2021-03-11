 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BHS senior named Merit Finalist

Bettendorf High School senior, Noah Rantilla, was recently selected as a National Merit Scholarship Program finalist.

To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout the high school years, be endorsed and recommended by the school principal, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier qualifying test performance. The semifinalist and a school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes the student’s essay and information about the Semifinalist’s participation and leadership in school and community activities.

Two other Bettendorf High School seniors, Rayanne Brackey and Sophia Utsinger, were recognized earlier in the school year by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Brackey and Utsinger received letters of commendation for academic achievements.

Area students rank among top 2 percent at ISU

The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University:

Bettendorf: Olivia Bert, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Isaac Bradford, sophomore, College of Engineering; Emma Doyle, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Jessica Mouw, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Siddharthan Prakash, freshman, College of Engineering; Craig Richard, freshman, College of Engineering; Ranai Srivastav, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Hannah Uhrich, junior, College of Human Sciences; Noah Yets, freshman, College of Engineering

LeClaire: Holyn Doran, sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Ryley Hindman, senior, College of Engineering

Dean's List

Adelphi University

Garden City, New York

Bettendorf: Ramya Banda

Abilene Christian University

Abilene, Texas

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Hartsuch

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Eve Berg, Emma Dennison, Parker Huhn

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Paxton, Yash Singh

