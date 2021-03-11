Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS senior named Merit Finalist

Bettendorf High School senior, Noah Rantilla, was recently selected as a National Merit Scholarship Program finalist.

To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout the high school years, be endorsed and recommended by the school principal, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier qualifying test performance. The semifinalist and a school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes the student’s essay and information about the Semifinalist’s participation and leadership in school and community activities.

Two other Bettendorf High School seniors, Rayanne Brackey and Sophia Utsinger, were recognized earlier in the school year by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Brackey and Utsinger received letters of commendation for academic achievements.

Area students rank among top 2 percent at ISU

The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University: