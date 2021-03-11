Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS senior named Merit Finalist
Bettendorf High School senior, Noah Rantilla, was recently selected as a National Merit Scholarship Program finalist.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout the high school years, be endorsed and recommended by the school principal, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier qualifying test performance. The semifinalist and a school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes the student’s essay and information about the Semifinalist’s participation and leadership in school and community activities.
Two other Bettendorf High School seniors, Rayanne Brackey and Sophia Utsinger, were recognized earlier in the school year by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Brackey and Utsinger received letters of commendation for academic achievements.
Area students rank among top 2 percent at ISU
The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University:
Bettendorf: Olivia Bert, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Isaac Bradford, sophomore, College of Engineering; Emma Doyle, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Jessica Mouw, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Siddharthan Prakash, freshman, College of Engineering; Craig Richard, freshman, College of Engineering; Ranai Srivastav, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Hannah Uhrich, junior, College of Human Sciences; Noah Yets, freshman, College of Engineering
LeClaire: Holyn Doran, sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Ryley Hindman, senior, College of Engineering
Dean's List
Adelphi University
Garden City, New York
Bettendorf: Ramya Banda
Abilene Christian University
Abilene, Texas
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Hartsuch
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Eve Berg, Emma Dennison, Parker Huhn
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota