Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Teitle received a $500 prize and if there was a sponsoring teacher, the teacher received a gift of $100 to support classroom needs.

Local student receives Alfred P. Kehlenbeck Scholarship

Olivia Adams-Moulton, Bettendorf, was awarded the Alfred P. Kehlenbeck Scholarship by the Department of World Languages and Cultures at Iowa State University, Ames, during the virtual 2021 Awards Ceremony.

Bettendorf educator nominated for the National History Day Teacher of the Year award

Leigh Ann Schroeder, a teacher at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf, has been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in the senior division of the National History Day (NHD) National Contest. The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one high school teacher for this award. Schroeder was nominated in the senior division for Iowa. All nominees will receive $500.