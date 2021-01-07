Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Grassley nominates area students for academies

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has nominated 33 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.

Iowa members serving in the U.S. House of Representatives make nominations in addition to both of Iowa's U.S. senators. Students may receive more than one nomination.

Each year, Grassley nominates either current or future Iowa high school graduates for a select few service academy placements with all academies — selecting at least one qualified student from these nominations. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy makes selections in proportion to states' representation in Congress.

Students interested in academy appointments should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school.

The nominees include these area students:

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

LeClaire: Luke Jefferson

U.S. Naval Academy

Bettendorf: Ashish Abraham, Sophia Utsinger, Maria Vaaler