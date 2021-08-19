Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Ripon College honors Bettendorf resident
Lucy A. Burgchardt, Bettendorf, received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award during Ripon College's recent Alumni Weekend.
A member of the Class of 2010, Burgchardt is an assistant professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Augustana College, Rock Island. She majored in anthropology and French at Ripon College and was one of only 29 American students selected in 2010 to receive the coveted Gates Cambridge Fellowship to study for a master’s of philosophy (MPhil) in archaeology at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.
She went on to receive a Ph.D. in communication at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For her dissertation, she researched preservation advocacy on behalf of ancient Indigenous places in the American Southwest, such as Mesa Verde and Chaco Canyon. Burgchardt secured three competitive fellowships while completing her doctoral research and her dissertation was selected by the National Communication Association to receive a Gerald R. Miller Outstanding Dissertation Award. She joined the faculty at Augustana College in 2018, where she teaches courses in political communication, public rhetoric and advertising.
Community Foundation VP earns Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy certification
Anne Calder, vice president of development at the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, has been awarded the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation from the Richard D. Irwin Graduate School of the American College of Financial Services. The CAP designation provides nonprofit and financial professionals with an in-depth knowledge of strategic philanthropic planning, enhancing their ability to work with donors and lead development efforts at their organizations.
To earn the designation, Calder completed a three-course curriculum focused on family wealth and philanthropy, charitable giving tax strategies and tools, and gift-planning for nonprofits. Along with a firm grounding in advanced philanthropic vehicles and techniques, the courses cover important interpersonal and relationship-building skills, too.
The material covered in the graduate-level curriculum complements Calder’s expertise in the field. Before joining the Community Foundation in 2017, she spent nearly a decade in development at Augustana College in Rock Island as well as serving various agencies and institutions of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She also serves as president of the Quad-City Planned Giving Council.
