Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Central College students participate in Career Kickstarter program
Layken Bytnar and Peyton Bytnar, both of Bettendorf, were among 38 Central College students who participated in the college's Career Kickstarter program Jan. 10-14. The program gives students the opportunity to explore potential career paths by participating in micro-internships.
Layken's micro intership took place at Knoxville Hospital and Clinics, while Peyton's took place at Kinetic Edge.
BHC students join Phi Theta Kappa honor society
Black Hawk College welcomed 27 students into the Quad-Cities Campus' chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society during the fall of 2021.
Phi Theta Kappa is recognized as the official honor society for community colleges by the American Association of Community Colleges. To be eligible for membership, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Local students include:
Bettendorf: Kayla Freebern, Erica Smith
LeClaire: Samantha Swihart
UI student-athletes named to academic all-Big Ten team
Three local students were among the 113 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named to the 2021 Fall Academic All-Big Ten team. These students include Max Murphy, Bettendorf, for men's cross country; Grace Necker, Bettendorf, for soccer; and Konner Sommer, Bettendorf, for men's cross country.
President's List
Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
Bettendorf: Michael Chitwood, Joshua Cornett, Gage Pedersen
Dean's List
Bradley University
Peoria, Illinois
Bettendorf: Mya Christensen
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Nick Broggini, Nick Dykstra, Cole Hager, Maleigha McCulley
Princeton: Lane Krukow
Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
Bettendorf: Evelyn Torres- Magadan
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Aaron Parker, Emily White
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Bettendorf: Kyle Sehlin, Rece Vining
Wheaton College
Wheaton, Ill.
Bettendorf: Sarah Danielson, Emilie Gist, Jacob Panjwani
High Honors List
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Bettendorf: Wade Baffa, Chance Cary, Kyle Filgo, Alexis Morel, Alexis Mulvehill, Fantayshia Sanders, Erica Smith
LeClaire: Julie Harris, Michelle Shake
Honors List
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Holland, Hannah Wislander
Graduations
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Ryan Brohm, Eli Gaeta (Magna Cum Laude), Lucas Keller (Magna Cum Laude), Kelsie Norris (Cum Laude), Carrie Peterson, Kaylee Schriver (Magna Cum Laude), Sarah Schwartz (Cum Laude)
LeClaire: Kade Coudron, Andrew Witters (Cum Laude)
Princeton: Rylyn Fletcher