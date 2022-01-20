 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
salutes

Central College students participate in Career Kickstarter program

Layken Bytnar and Peyton Bytnar, both of Bettendorf, were among 38 Central College students who participated in the college's Career Kickstarter program Jan. 10-14. The program gives students the opportunity to explore potential career paths by participating in micro-internships.

Layken's micro intership took place at Knoxville Hospital and Clinics, while Peyton's took place at Kinetic Edge.

BHC students join Phi Theta Kappa honor society

Black Hawk College welcomed 27 students into the Quad-Cities Campus' chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society during the fall of 2021.

Phi Theta Kappa is recognized as the official honor society for community colleges by the American Association of Community Colleges. To be eligible for membership, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Local students include:

Bettendorf: Kayla Freebern, Erica Smith

LeClaire: Samantha Swihart

UI student-athletes named to academic all-Big Ten team

Three local students were among the 113 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named to the 2021 Fall Academic All-Big Ten team. These students include Max Murphy, Bettendorf, for men's cross country; Grace Necker, Bettendorf, for soccer; and Konner Sommer, Bettendorf, for men's cross country.

President's List

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire

Bettendorf: Michael Chitwood, Joshua Cornett, Gage Pedersen

Dean's List

Bradley University

Peoria, Illinois

Bettendorf: Mya Christensen

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Nick Broggini, Nick Dykstra, Cole Hager, Maleigha McCulley

Princeton: Lane Krukow

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire

Bettendorf: Evelyn Torres- Magadan

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Aaron Parker, Emily White

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Bettendorf: Kyle Sehlin, Rece Vining

Wheaton College

Wheaton, Ill.

Bettendorf: Sarah Danielson, Emilie Gist, Jacob Panjwani

High Honors List

Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Wade Baffa, Chance Cary, Kyle Filgo, Alexis Morel, Alexis Mulvehill, Fantayshia Sanders, Erica Smith

LeClaire: Julie Harris, Michelle Shake

Honors List

Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Holland, Hannah Wislander

Graduations

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: Ryan Brohm, Eli Gaeta (Magna Cum Laude), Lucas Keller (Magna Cum Laude), Kelsie Norris (Cum Laude), Carrie Peterson, Kaylee Schriver (Magna Cum Laude), Sarah Schwartz (Cum Laude)

LeClaire: Kade Coudron, Andrew Witters (Cum Laude)

Princeton: Rylyn Fletcher

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Therese Cagle, Myra Eystad, Ryan Karcher, Leah Miller, Kaitlin Marie Paris, Jessica Spath, Nathan Wheeler (Magna Cum Laude)

