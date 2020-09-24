Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Neil Armstrong Rock-It Academy receives award
The Neil Armstrong Rock-It Academy has received the Collaboration Award from the Iowa Afterschool Alliance. The program will be virtually honored during the Impact Afterschool Conference held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
This award recognizes the program for collaborating with stakeholders, making a commitment to serve children and youth and having a willingness to partner with others in the school, district and community.
25 BHS students earn Iowa’s Seal of Biliteracy
Bettendorf High School announced the names of 25 students who recently earned the State of Iowa’s Seal of Biliteracy. The State of Iowa's Seal of Biliteracy is a recognition offered to high school students who can demonstrate proficiency in English and a foreign language. The Seal is placed on the transcripts of graduating students who meet Iowa's guidelines. The award celebrates proficiency not seat time in a class.
French: Olivia Bert, Peter Hurd, Jessica Mouw, Mitchell Winterlin,
German: Joseph Courtney
Spanish: Alexander Adame, Parker Beck, Kristin Boyler, Layken Bytnar, Peyton Bytnar, Isabella Cravero, Savage Hutton, Adam Like, Azarel Jaimez, Allison Kling, Ean Lovett, Ben Ocampo, Joanna Perez, Dena Pyevich, Sarah Rogers, Parker Schafer, Madeleine Stone, Madison Temple, Brianna VerMeer, Lauren White
BHS grad runs for Central College
Layken Bytnar, Bettendof, has made the Central College, Pella, Iowa, women’s cross country team.
Local student to serve on UI Charter Committee
Sami Kayali, Bettendorf, is one of more than 40 current students at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, who will be helping to shape the future of the university by serving on one of 18 charter committees that advise institutional leadership on topics ranging from diversity and teaching to research and intercollegiate athletics.
Graduations
Adams State University
Alamosa, Colorado
Bettendorf: Chelsey Thomsen
