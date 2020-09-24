Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neil Armstrong Rock-It Academy receives award

The Neil Armstrong Rock-It Academy has received the Collaboration Award from the Iowa Afterschool Alliance. The program will be virtually honored during the Impact Afterschool Conference held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

This award recognizes the program for collaborating with stakeholders, making a commitment to serve children and youth and having a willingness to partner with others in the school, district and community.

25 BHS students earn Iowa’s Seal of Biliteracy

Bettendorf High School announced the names of 25 students who recently earned the State of Iowa’s Seal of Biliteracy. The State of Iowa's Seal of Biliteracy is a recognition offered to high school students who can demonstrate proficiency in English and a foreign language. The Seal is placed on the transcripts of graduating students who meet Iowa's guidelines. The award celebrates proficiency not seat time in a class.

French: Olivia Bert, Peter Hurd, Jessica Mouw, Mitchell Winterlin,

German: Joseph Courtney