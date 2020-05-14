Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BHS student appointed to US Coast Guard Academy

Madison Foht, Davenport, a student at Bettendorf High School, has accepted an appointment to the class of 2024 at the United States Coast Guard Academy. She is one of approximately 300 students who received an appointment and will be sworn in this summer to the Class of 2024.

BHS Student Council earns excellence award

The Bettendorf High School Student Council has been recognized as a 2020 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Council (NatStuCo) for an exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that serve to improve the school and community.

PVHS students selected for academic honor

Pleasant Valley High School students, Aadil Manazir, and Dilan Nair, were selected for the 2020 Governor's Scholar Recognition.

This joint effort between the governor's office of the State of Iowa, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau recognizes senior students across the state who are the highest academic achievers regardless of gender or participation in extracurricular activities.