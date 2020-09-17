Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

This year's activities were limited to the C-SC campus but organizers designed each activity for students to help other groups and organizations. First-year students, transfer students and Wildcat Welcome leaders participated in EDM and were supervised by C-SC faculty and staff.

Activities included painting rocks, writing letters to kindergarten students, labeling and packaging masks for the Canton R-V School District, filling snack baskets and writing thank-you letters for first responders, recording videos of reading children's books for the Canton Public Library and painting guard rails on campus.

Beintema named athlete of week

Hannah Beintema of Bettendorf High School was named as an athlete of the week by the Quad-City Times.

The reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country champion captured the Spartan Challenge Sept. 5 at Crow Creek Park.

The junior navigated the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 35 seconds — 15 seconds faster than her time at last year's state qualifier at Crow Creek. She beat a pair of top-five finishers at last year's Class 4A state meet and helped the Bulldogs to third place.

PV football team honored