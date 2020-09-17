Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf native gets college post
Jeanine Cowen, a native of Bettendorf, has been named interim assistant chair of the Film Scoring Department at Berklee College of Music.
Cowen, a composer, producer and sound designer, trained at Northwestern University and graduated from Berklee, where she studied film scoring and music production and engineering. She also completed graduate work in interactive design and game development at Savannah College of Art and Design.
Cowen has worked at Berklee in various roles in Boston and Valencia, Spain, since 2004 and currently resides in Auburndale, Massachusetts.
Local student is student government member
Ryan Longenecker, Bettendorf, is one of 46 student members of University of Iowa's Undergraduate Student Government for the 2020-21 academic year.
Together with the Faculty Senate, Staff Council and Graduate and Professional Student Government, students involved in USG shape policies and inform decisions that affect Iowa's students, faculty and staff.
Bettendorf student volunteers in community
Grant Aller, Bettendorf, was among the more than 350 Culver-Stockton College students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members who spent Saturday, Aug. 22, volunteering for the 11th annual Everyone Doing More event.
This year's activities were limited to the C-SC campus but organizers designed each activity for students to help other groups and organizations. First-year students, transfer students and Wildcat Welcome leaders participated in EDM and were supervised by C-SC faculty and staff.
Activities included painting rocks, writing letters to kindergarten students, labeling and packaging masks for the Canton R-V School District, filling snack baskets and writing thank-you letters for first responders, recording videos of reading children's books for the Canton Public Library and painting guard rails on campus.
Beintema named athlete of week
Hannah Beintema of Bettendorf High School was named as an athlete of the week by the Quad-City Times.
The reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference cross country champion captured the Spartan Challenge Sept. 5 at Crow Creek Park.
The junior navigated the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 35 seconds — 15 seconds faster than her time at last year's state qualifier at Crow Creek. She beat a pair of top-five finishers at last year's Class 4A state meet and helped the Bulldogs to third place.
PV football team honored
The Pleasant Valley football team was named among the teams of the week by the Quad-City Times.
Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's program snapped a four-game losing streak to North Scott with a 24-10 victory Sept. 4 at Spartan Stadium.
After falling behind 10-3, PV scored the final 21 points of the game.
Caden Kipper rushed for 112 yards and a score while Kellen Hornbuckle caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Barrett Lindmark. Parker Sutherland had 9.5 tackles and an interception while averaging 45.4 yards on four punts.
Dean's List
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jerod Samuelson, Dustin Snow
