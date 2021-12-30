Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf resident performs in nationally-televised Christmas production
Grant Ellingson, Bettendorf, joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year's, "Christmas at Belmont," airing for the 19th straight holiday season.
"Christmas at Belmont," premiered Monday, Dec. 20 on NPT and PBS stations across the country. An encore broadcast will be shown at 9:30 p.m. on Christmas night on NPT. Check local listings for additional broadcast times.
This year's performance includes an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites in addition to selections from Belmont alumnus Josh Turner's new Christmas album. Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), "Christmas at Belmont" was taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the university's campus.
Local musicians win QCSO competition
On Saturday, Dec. 4 the Quad-City Symphony Youth Ensembles held its annual Concerto Competition. Fourteen members auditioned.
The YSO prize winner was awarded the opportunity to play a concerto at the YSO Finale Concert in May, accompanied by the YSO. The grand prize winner gets to perform a concerto with the QCSO at the QCSO/QCSYE Side-by-Side Concert in April. Winners were selected by a committee consisting of professional community musicians from Northwest Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
Violinist, Linda Phan, a student at Pleasant Valley Junior High School, was choosen as the winner of the 2021-2022 Grand Prize.
She has been learning the violin for seven years and the piano for six years. Her violin teachers include Almita Vamos, Davis King, Sabrina Tabby, Wayne Lee and Bui Cong Duy. Her piano teachers include Marian Lee and Nguyen Trinh Huong.
Phan is currently a member of the Quad-Cities Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Pleasant Valley Junior High Orchestra, the Quad-Cities Youth String Quartet, the Iowa String Teachers Association (ISTA) Junior Honor Orchestra and the South Eastern Iowa String Teacher’s Association (SEISTA) Honor Orchestra. She has performed in dozens of charity concerts both in Vietnam and the U.S. In addition, she has taught piano and violin online for eight kids across Hanoi and two other remote provinces in Vietnam.
The YSO prize winner is Xin-Yan Chan, pianist.
Phan will perform Henri Vieuxtemps’s, "Fantasia Appassionata," with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra at the Side-by-Side Concert in April 2022. Chan will perform Mozart’s, "Piano Concerto No. 1," with the YSO on Sunday, May 8.
Graduations
University of Central Oklahoma
Edmond, Oklahoma
Bettendorf: Cameron Blunk
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Matthew Albert, Luke Bieber, Hannah Blaske, Paige Carter, Mary Greenley, Joshua Holeman, Alka Pal, Allyson Ronzheimer
Riverdale: Jacinta Arriaga
Dean's List
Elmira College
Elmira, New York
Bettendorf: Shayan Pasha
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Timothy Augspurger, Emily Marriott, Nicholas Slavens