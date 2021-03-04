 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 comments
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rivermont Collegiate qualifies for Carrie Chapman Catt Award for second time

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that Rivermont Collegiate School, Bettendorf, has qualified for the 2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award by registering more than 90 percent of eligible students to vote. The award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box.

A total of 18 Iowa schools registered at least 90 percent of eligible students to vote during the 2019-20 school year. Rivermont Collegiate becomes the first school to qualify for the award this year and the first to qualify for the award twice. The deadline is April 16.

A trophy presentation will take place at Rivermont Collegiate at a later time. Schools interested in competing for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award should visit the Secretary of State's website, sos.iowa.gov.

President's List

Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan

Dean's List

Augustana College

Rock Island, Illinois

Bettendorf: Megan Anderson, Lauren Beck, Jonathan DeFauw, Carter Duwa, Cedric Fierce, Mary Therese Gehrmann, Alexa Karzin, Sarah Kayali, Shubhi Sharma, Elizabeth Sloan, Sriram Sugumaran, Emma Terronez, Olivia Vincent

LeClaire: Laurin Baker, Alex McLean, Zachary Myatt, Roger Pavey

Marquette University

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Maaz Ahmed, Mallory Lafever, Julia Thomas

University of Hartford

West Hartford, Connecticut

Bettendorf: Megan Hultquist

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Megan Greenley

Honor Roll

University of Kansas

Lawerence, Kansas

Bettendorf: Ben Fuller

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bettendorf

PVHS honor roll

These are Pleasant Valley High School students on the Honor Roll for the 1st semester of 2020-2021:

Bettendorf

Spartans put bow on MAC title

Pleasant Valley’s performance in last Thursday’s regular-season finale showed exactly why head coach Steve Hillman thinks his squad will be da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News