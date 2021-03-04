Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Rivermont Collegiate qualifies for Carrie Chapman Catt Award for second time

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that Rivermont Collegiate School, Bettendorf, has qualified for the 2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award by registering more than 90 percent of eligible students to vote. The award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box.

A total of 18 Iowa schools registered at least 90 percent of eligible students to vote during the 2019-20 school year. Rivermont Collegiate becomes the first school to qualify for the award this year and the first to qualify for the award twice. The deadline is April 16.

A trophy presentation will take place at Rivermont Collegiate at a later time. Schools interested in competing for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award should visit the Secretary of State's website, sos.iowa.gov.

President's List

Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan