Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BMS students selected for honor band

BHS National Honor Society inductees announced

Eighty-five students were inducted into the Bettendorf High School Honor Society on May 20. The students all pledged to always to seek the light of truth, to hold scholarly habits, to engage in worthy service, and to lead forward in all things that shall advance the welfare of the school, the well-being of the community, and the honor of the country. Members are sophomores through seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better who have taken or are currently enrolled in an honors or AP level class. Students also must meet required standards in four areas of evaluation: character, scholarship, leadership and service.