Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS junior earns a 36 on the ACT

Bettendorf High School junior, Maxwell Rantilla, earned the highest score of 36 on the ACT, a standardized test is used for college admissions.

The 36 score is an average of four section scores for English, Math, Reading and Science. The mean scores on ACT national ranks are 19.9 to 20.6. Less than one-half of 1 percent of all test takers earn the highest score of 36.

Rantilla is involved in the speech/debate club, qualifying for the national tournament three times. He also plays in the wind ensemble for band and is the president-elect of the Bettendorf High School National Honor Society.

Local students earn Impact Award for commitment to volunteer blood donation

Several area high school students will receive the ImpactLife Student Impact Award, given annually to students who support the blood supply by being a donor, advocate, volunteer or blood drive coordinator.

Local recipients include:

Bettendorf High School: Simon Abbott, Aliya Barnett, Sarah Crowley, Charly Erpelding, Noah Knudson, Kristin Manion, Adeline Ritchie, Caden Temple, Nicholas Theuerkauf

Pleasant Valley High School: Natalie Carslake, Brian Collins, Owen DeVore, Will Fairman, Ryan Johns, Lily Law, Lauren Puthoff

DuTrac Community Credit Union announces scholarship winners

Maylee Callahan and Andrew Crocker, both of Bettendorf High School, each received a $1,000 scholarship from DuTrac Community Credit Union's Academic Scholarship program.

Callahan also received one of eight $2,000 scholarships from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarship.

PVHS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Kavya Kalathur, Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf, was one of three Iowa high school students who were named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

Kalathur was recognized for academic success.

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts local student

Olivia Kulick, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at the University of North Alabama.

Bettendorf native initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

Jakob McGraw, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Augustana College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Graduations

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Bettendorf: Jenna Bakeris

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Emily Goodman, Nathan Zabel

University of Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi

Bettendorf: Madison Banks

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester, Massachusetts

Bettendorf: Andrew Del Vecchio

President's List

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire

Bettendorf: Matthew Swanson, Evelyn Torres-Magadan

LeClaire: Jennifer Kearney Jennifer Kearney Dean's List

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Sarah Mendel

Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire

Bettendorf: Joshua Cornett

University of Evansville

Evansville, Indiana

Bettendorf: James Guest

Washington University

St. Louis, Missouri

Bettendorf: Grace Halupnik

