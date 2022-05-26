Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS junior earns a 36 on the ACT
Bettendorf High School junior, Maxwell Rantilla, earned the highest score of 36 on the ACT, a standardized test is used for college admissions.
The 36 score is an average of four section scores for English, Math, Reading and Science. The mean scores on ACT national ranks are 19.9 to 20.6. Less than one-half of 1 percent of all test takers earn the highest score of 36.
Rantilla is involved in the speech/debate club, qualifying for the national tournament three times. He also plays in the wind ensemble for band and is the president-elect of the Bettendorf High School National Honor Society.
Local students earn Impact Award for commitment to volunteer blood donation
Several area high school students will receive the ImpactLife Student Impact Award, given annually to students who support the blood supply by being a donor, advocate, volunteer or blood drive coordinator.
Local recipients include:
Bettendorf High School: Simon Abbott, Aliya Barnett, Sarah Crowley, Charly Erpelding, Noah Knudson, Kristin Manion, Adeline Ritchie, Caden Temple, Nicholas Theuerkauf
Pleasant Valley High School: Natalie Carslake, Brian Collins, Owen DeVore, Will Fairman, Ryan Johns, Lily Law, Lauren Puthoff
DuTrac Community Credit Union announces scholarship winners
Maylee Callahan and Andrew Crocker, both of Bettendorf High School, each received a $1,000 scholarship from DuTrac Community Credit Union's Academic Scholarship program.
Callahan also received one of eight $2,000 scholarships from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarship.
PVHS student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Kavya Kalathur, Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf, was one of three Iowa high school students who were named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.
The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
Kalathur was recognized for academic success.
Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts local student
Olivia Kulick, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at the University of North Alabama.
Bettendorf native initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
Jakob McGraw, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Augustana College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Graduations
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jenna Bakeris
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Emily Goodman, Nathan Zabel
University of Mississippi
Oxford, Mississippi
Bettendorf: Madison Banks
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Worcester, Massachusetts
Bettendorf: Andrew Del Vecchio
President's List
Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
Bettendorf: Matthew Swanson, Evelyn Torres-Magadan
Dean's List
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Sarah Mendel
Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
Bettendorf: Joshua Cornett
University of Evansville
Evansville, Indiana
Bettendorf: James Guest
Washington University
St. Louis, Missouri
Bettendorf: Grace Halupnik