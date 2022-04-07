BRIEFS Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley Apr 7, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dean's ListBemidji State UniversityBemidji, MinnesotaBettendorf: Gannen HankMilwaukee School of EngineeringMilwaukee, WisconsinBettendorf: Trey Miller 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mio Russo Sicilian Bar + Table brings New York and Detroit style pizzas to Bettendorf Mio Russo Sicilian Bar + Table opened March 16 in Bettendorf. The circular window, oculus, is set in the I-74 bridge's new bike path The bike and walking path on the new Interstate 74 bridge is expected to open in coming weeks, and one of its star attractions is ready to rec… Crime watch February 25 Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley Dean's List What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale Bettendorf Park Band to hold spring concert At the Bettendorf Library in April 2022 For details about the following programs and more, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175. Bettendorf's Jean Dickson running for Scott County Supervisor Jean Dickson, a former Pleasant Valley School Board member, announced Wednesday she'll run for a seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors… BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Cameron Howard Name: Cameron Howard