Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
Miller-Meeks announces service academy nominees

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) recently announced nominations of seven students in Iowa's second district to be considered for appointments to the United States service academies.

Local nominees for the 2022-2023 school year include:

* Dustin Bohren, LeClaire: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

* Luke Jefferson, Bettendorf: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Grassley nominates 33 Iowa students to service academies

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) recently nominated 33 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.

Local nominees for the 2022–2023 school year include:

* Dustin Bohren, LeClaire: U.S. Military Academy at West Point

* Noah Mitvalsky, Bettendorf: U.S. Air Force Academy

Honor's List

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Trey Miller

