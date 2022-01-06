Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Miller-Meeks announces service academy nominees
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) recently announced nominations of seven students in Iowa's second district to be considered for appointments to the United States service academies.
Local nominees for the 2022-2023 school year include:
* Dustin Bohren, LeClaire: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
* Luke Jefferson, Bettendorf: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Grassley nominates 33 Iowa students to service academies
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) recently nominated 33 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.
Local nominees for the 2022–2023 school year include:
* Dustin Bohren, LeClaire: U.S. Military Academy at West Point
* Noah Mitvalsky, Bettendorf: U.S. Air Force Academy
