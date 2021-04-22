Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

UI students take Henry Fund to best in class status

The Henry Fund, the University of Iowa's graduate student-managed investment fund, recently was named the top fund in its class based on its performance in 2020.

Jack Wells, Bettendorf, is a member of the eight-person management team for the fund. Each member of the management team specializes in one or more economic sectors. Team members are responsible for analyzing current holdings, identifying potential opportunities, implementing control systems and monitoring the fund's performance. Each analyst also delivers semi-annual presentations to an independent advisory board of financial professionals, which oversees all investment decisions.

The fund took top honors in the Graduate category at the Global Asset Management Education Forum by returning 29.99 percent in 2020, the best performance of any other fund and beating the S&P 500 index by better than 11 percent.

The Henry Fund is a real-money investment fund managed by students in the Tippie College of Business' Master's in Finance program. It was endowed by UI benefactors Henry Tippie and Henry Royer. At the end of 2020, the portfolio had a value of $16.9 million.