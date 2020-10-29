 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Graduations

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Chad Hilmer,  Jerod Samuelson

Dean's List

South Dakota State University

Brookings, South Dakota

Bettendorf: Austin Douglas Suhr

