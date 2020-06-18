Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

This competitive fellowship helps prepare talented undergraduate students across all disciplines for graduate or professional school.

Fellows will commit 400 hours of work on research over a 10-week period during the summer. Each participant will receive a stipend of $4,500 and an additional $500 for research-associated supplies or travel costs. Fellows are required to present the research results during the following academic year at a local, regional or national conference.

Elias, a junior biology major, will research Base Editing Outcomes on GBA-Park Mutation L444p in Parkinson’s Disease.

Bettendorf school qualifies for Carrie Chapman Catt Award

Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf is one of 18 schools that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced has qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the 2019-20 school year. The award is given to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote.

Secretary Pate created the award last September to encourage voter registration in high schools and to promote the new state law that allows 17-year-old citizens to register and to participate in primary elections.

Rivermont Collegiate registered 100% of its eligible students.