Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Shay named BHS Activities Director
Bettendorf High School has named Zachary Shay school activities director beginning in July. Shay has been the district activities director and head football coach for Burlington Community School District since 2015. In his position, he has received an Athletic Directors Iowa Army National Guard Eagle Award, served as a Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) Athletic Chairman, directed the school district in change to the Southeast conference, and helped complete an $8 million renovation of Bracewell Stadium. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Shay has a master of science degree from the University of Georgia and Western Illinois University. He also has a bachelor of arts in Sociology from the University of Iowa.
Shay replaces Colin Wikan who served as activities director since 2017.
BHS students place in Le Grand Concours
Four Bettendorf High School students have earned honors for high achievement in Le Grand Concours, the National French Contest. Le Grand Concours is an annual competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French. Students test at different levels and can earn state as well as national placement and awards.
Local placers for the state of Iowa include:
Sabrina Rinehart placed 10th in Level 3
Christopher Fernandez placed 7th in Level 4
Luke Wiley placed 8th in Level 4
Emma Cleveland placed 2nd in Level 4 and placed 20th nationally. She will be awarded a bronze medal.
Twenty other students placed in the top 20 for Iowa at various levels.
BHS seniors named 2020 Iowa Governor's Scholar Honorees
Bettendorf High School seniors, Justin Hettlage and Jason Jiang, are among 425 of Iowa’s top academic students who were chosen for the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program. The Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and the title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau, presents this recognition which began in 2003.
The seniors honored were selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers. All students will receive a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate the achievement. The in-person ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, but students were honored via news release, social media and the IHSAA website.
BHS students earn national awards for community service impact
Five Bettendorf High School students are being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView as part of the 2nd annual National Community Service Awards. This program was designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to transform the world. Students from Bettendorf High School delivered the most impact for SDG 3-Good Health and Well-Being.
The three tier award program recognizes a range of student achievement including Merit for 20 hours, Honor for 40 hours and Ambassador for 100 hours of service this school year.
Bettendorf honorees include:
Ambassador Awardee: Kaitlyn Anderson
Honor Awardees: Megan Harrison, Ahlivya Hill, Olivia Vincent
Merit Awardee: Kristin Boyler
More than half a million dollars in scholarships awarded to local students
The Quad-Cities Community Foundation and its donors have awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarship dollars to students, including more than $367,000 in new one-time and renewable scholarships awarded to 43 Quad-Cities area students. Six students received multiple awards. The recipients include:
Harrison Brown, Rivermont Collegiate High School, Dr. and Mrs. Yang Ho Rhee Scholarship and the Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship
Kathleen Byrne, Bettendorf High School, Elise Brett Scholarship
Layken Bytnar, Bettendorf High School, Corky Kress Golf Scholarship
Peter Hurd, Bettendorf High School, Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship
Jonathan Johnson, Bettendorf High School, Dr. G.O. and Arlene Schmiedel Scholarship
Makenzie Jones, Riverdale High School, Edwin R. Adland and Ruth H. Adland Scholarship and the Louis F. Bulechek Memorial Scholarship
Jenya Loughney, Pleasant Valley High School, Gustav A. and Gerda H.C. Anderson Scholarship
Prakruti Pancholi, Pleasant Valley High School, Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship
Roger Pavey, Pleasant Valley High School, Dearrel Bates Memorial Scholarship
Bettendorf student named 2020 Chlapaty Fellow
Zach Elias, Bettendorf, is one of 15 University of Dubuque students who will spend the summer researching topics ranging from surveying how habitat and landscape can impact snake populations to analyzing heavy metal impurities present in cosmetics as part of the Joseph and Linda Chlapaty Summer Research Fellowship.
This competitive fellowship helps prepare talented undergraduate students across all disciplines for graduate or professional school.
Fellows will commit 400 hours of work on research over a 10-week period during the summer. Each participant will receive a stipend of $4,500 and an additional $500 for research-associated supplies or travel costs. Fellows are required to present the research results during the following academic year at a local, regional or national conference.
Elias, a junior biology major, will research Base Editing Outcomes on GBA-Park Mutation L444p in Parkinson’s Disease.
Bettendorf school qualifies for Carrie Chapman Catt Award
Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf is one of 18 schools that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced has qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the 2019-20 school year. The award is given to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote.
Secretary Pate created the award last September to encourage voter registration in high schools and to promote the new state law that allows 17-year-old citizens to register and to participate in primary elections.
Rivermont Collegiate registered 100% of its eligible students.
Bettendorf student receives scholarship
Elizabeth Hernandez, Bettendorf, has been honored as an Upper Iowa University 2020 Honors and Awards Scholarship recipient. Hernandez was awarded the William F. and LaVonne I. Gutches Student Scholarship.
Local student Inducted Into Central NSLS Chapter
Lucas Wendel, LeClaire, has been inducted into the Central College chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Bettendorf student inducted into Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society
Lindsay Danielson, Bettendorf, was recently inducted into the Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society. The honor was announced at Wheaton College's Honors Convocation ceremony.
Local student selected for National Youth Science Camp
The Iowa Department of Education has announced that Kiran Marla, Bettendorf, is one of two Iowa high school students chosen to represent the state at the 2020 National Youth Science Camp.
Students from across the nation are selected based upon academic achievement, leadership in school and community activities and interest in the sciences.
Two students from every state, and some international students, were to receive full scholarships to attend the nearly month-long camp originally scheduled to be held in West Virginia from June 22 to July 15. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual events will be held in place of the traditional residential-camp experience.
The camp will feature lectures from scientists and other experts in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. Students also will have the opportunity to participate in projects with experts and fellow student delegates.
Graduations
Clinton Community College
Clinton, Iowa
Bettendorf: Megan Marie Burns, Hailey Rice
Troy University
Troy, Alabama
Bettendorf: Jess Jacobsen
United States Army War College
Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Bettendorf: Lt. Col. Joe Katz
Dean's List
Bradley University
Peoria, Illinois
LeClaire: Evan Decker
Princeton: Adam Burgmeier
Canisius College
Buffalo, New York
Bettendorf: Blake Wareham
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, Georgia
Bettendorf: Varun Vedula
Monmouth College
Monmouth, Illinois
Bettendorf: William Carius, Katelynn Mickle
Rockhurst University
Kansas City, Missouri
Bettendorf: Mary Rolf
University of Central Oklahoma
Edmond, Oklahoma
Bettendorf: Allison Staley
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Eric Berst
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madision, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Hallie Jones, Marah Tews
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Whitewater, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Murphy McCutcheon
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Daniel Owen, Jayme Vandeest, Lavanya Vijayaraghavan,
High Honor Roll
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline
Bettendorf: Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Arika Allen, Jennalin Calvert, Tabbatha Lancaster, Carolyn Mcguire, Katie Nelan, Yangdu Sherpa, Rachel Sundar, Bryce White
LeClaire: Catherine Farrell, Julie Harris, Rafaela Oliveira
Honor Roll
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline
Bettendorf: Grace Parker, Brandon Thompson
LeClaire: Jared Wallace
