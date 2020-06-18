Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 comments
SALUTES

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shay named BHS Activities Director

Bettendorf High School School Activities Director

Zach Shay

Bettendorf High School has named Zachary Shay school activities director beginning in July. Shay has been the district activities director and head football coach for Burlington Community School District since 2015. In his position, he has received an Athletic Directors Iowa Army National Guard Eagle Award, served as a Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) Athletic Chairman, directed the school district in change to the Southeast conference, and helped complete an $8 million renovation of Bracewell Stadium. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Augustana College in Rock Island.

Shay has a master of science degree from the University of Georgia and Western Illinois University. He also has a bachelor of arts in Sociology from the University of Iowa.

Shay replaces Colin Wikan who served as activities director since 2017.

BHS students place in Le Grand Concours

Le Grand Concours placer

Emma Cleveland
Le Grand Concours placer

Christopher Fernandez
Le Grand Concours placer

Sabrina Rinehart
Le Grand Concours placer

Luke Wiley

Four Bettendorf High School students have earned honors for high achievement in Le Grand Concours, the National French Contest. Le Grand Concours is an annual competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French. Students test at different levels and can earn state as well as national placement and awards.

Local placers for the state of Iowa include:

Sabrina Rinehart placed 10th in Level 3

Christopher Fernandez placed 7th in Level 4

Luke Wiley placed 8th in Level 4

Emma Cleveland placed 2nd in Level 4 and placed 20th nationally. She will be awarded a bronze medal.

Twenty other students placed in the top 20 for Iowa at various levels.

BHS seniors named 2020 Iowa Governor's Scholar Honorees

Governor’s Scholar Program

Justin Hettlage
Governor’s Scholar Program

Jason Jiang

Bettendorf High School seniors, Justin Hettlage and Jason Jiang, are among 425 of Iowa’s top academic students who were chosen for the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program. The Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and the title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau, presents this recognition which began in 2003.

The seniors honored were selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers. All students will receive a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate the achievement. The in-person ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, but students were honored via news release, social media and the IHSAA website.

BHS students earn national awards for community service impact

National Community Service Awards

Megan Harrison
National Community Service Awards

Olivia Vincent
National Community Service Awards

Kaitlyn Anderson
National Community Service Awards

Kristin Boyler
National Community Service Awards

Ahlivya Hill

Five Bettendorf High School students are being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView as part of the 2nd annual National Community Service Awards. This program was designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to transform the world. Students from Bettendorf High School delivered the most impact for SDG 3-Good Health and Well-Being.

The three tier award program recognizes a range of student achievement including Merit for 20 hours, Honor for 40 hours and Ambassador for 100 hours of service this school year.

Bettendorf honorees include:

Ambassador Awardee: Kaitlyn Anderson

Honor Awardees: Megan Harrison, Ahlivya Hill, Olivia Vincent

Merit Awardee: Kristin Boyler

More than half a million dollars in scholarships awarded to local students

The Quad-Cities Community Foundation and its donors have awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarship dollars to students, including more than $367,000 in new one-time and renewable scholarships awarded to 43 Quad-Cities area students. Six students received multiple awards. The recipients include:

Harrison Brown, Rivermont Collegiate High School, Dr. and Mrs. Yang Ho Rhee Scholarship and the Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship

Kathleen Byrne, Bettendorf High School, Elise Brett Scholarship

Layken Bytnar, Bettendorf High School, Corky Kress Golf Scholarship

Peter Hurd, Bettendorf High School, Jane and Clem Werner Scholarship

Jonathan Johnson, Bettendorf High School, Dr. G.O. and Arlene Schmiedel Scholarship

Makenzie Jones, Riverdale High School, Edwin R. Adland and Ruth H. Adland Scholarship and the Louis F. Bulechek Memorial Scholarship

Jenya Loughney, Pleasant Valley High School, Gustav A. and Gerda H.C. Anderson Scholarship

Prakruti Pancholi, Pleasant Valley High School, Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship

Roger Pavey, Pleasant Valley High School, Dearrel Bates Memorial Scholarship

Bettendorf student named 2020 Chlapaty Fellow

Zach Elias, Bettendorf, is one of 15 University of Dubuque students who will spend the summer researching topics ranging from surveying how habitat and landscape can impact snake populations to analyzing heavy metal impurities present in cosmetics as part of the Joseph and Linda Chlapaty Summer Research Fellowship.

This competitive fellowship helps prepare talented undergraduate students across all disciplines for graduate or professional school.

Fellows will commit 400 hours of work on research over a 10-week period during the summer. Each participant will receive a stipend of $4,500 and an additional $500 for research-associated supplies or travel costs. Fellows are required to present the research results during the following academic year at a local, regional or national conference.

Elias, a junior biology major, will research Base Editing Outcomes on GBA-Park Mutation L444p in Parkinson’s Disease.

Bettendorf school qualifies for Carrie Chapman Catt Award

Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf is one of 18 schools that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced has qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the 2019-20 school year. The award is given to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote.

Secretary Pate created the award last September to encourage voter registration in high schools and to promote the new state law that allows 17-year-old citizens to register and to participate in primary elections.

Rivermont Collegiate registered 100% of its eligible students.

Bettendorf student receives scholarship

Elizabeth Hernandez, Bettendorf, has been honored as an Upper Iowa University 2020 Honors and Awards Scholarship recipient. Hernandez was awarded the William F. and LaVonne I. Gutches Student Scholarship.

Local student Inducted Into Central NSLS Chapter

Lucas Wendel, LeClaire, has been inducted into the Central College chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Bettendorf student inducted into Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society

Lindsay Danielson, Bettendorf, was recently inducted into the Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society. The honor was announced at Wheaton College's Honors Convocation ceremony.

Local student selected for National Youth Science Camp

The Iowa Department of Education has announced that Kiran Marla, Bettendorf, is one of two Iowa high school students chosen to represent the state at the 2020 National Youth Science Camp.

Students from across the nation are selected based upon academic achievement, leadership in school and community activities and interest in the sciences.

Two students from every state, and some international students, were to receive full scholarships to attend the nearly month-long camp originally scheduled to be held in West Virginia from June 22 to July 15. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual events will be held in place of the traditional residential-camp experience.

The camp will feature lectures from scientists and other experts in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. Students also will have the opportunity to participate in projects with experts and fellow student delegates.

Graduations

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Bettendorf: Megan Marie Burns, Hailey Rice

 Troy University

Troy, Alabama

Bettendorf: Jess Jacobsen

United States Army War College

Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Bettendorf: Lt. Col. Joe Katz

Dean's List

Bradley University 

Peoria, Illinois

LeClaire: Evan Decker

Princeton: Adam Burgmeier

Canisius College 

Buffalo, New York

Bettendorf: Blake Wareham

Georgia Institute of Technology

Atlanta, Georgia

Bettendorf: Varun Vedula

Monmouth College  

Monmouth, Illinois

Bettendorf: William Carius, Katelynn Mickle

Rockhurst University

Kansas City, Missouri

Bettendorf: Mary Rolf

University of Central Oklahoma

Edmond, Oklahoma

Bettendorf: Allison Staley 

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

La Crosse, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Eric Berst

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madision, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Hallie Jones, Marah Tews

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Whitewater, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Murphy McCutcheon

Upper Iowa University 

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Daniel Owen,  Jayme Vandeest, Lavanya Vijayaraghavan, 

High Honor Roll

Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline

Bettendorf: Ahmad-Donnie Al-Suleiman, Arika Allen, Jennalin Calvert, Tabbatha Lancaster, Carolyn Mcguire, Katie Nelan, Yangdu Sherpa, Rachel Sundar, Bryce White

LeClaire: Catherine Farrell, Julie Harris, Rafaela Oliveira

Honor Roll

Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus

Moline

Bettendorf: Grace Parker, Brandon Thompson

LeClaire: Jared Wallace

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News