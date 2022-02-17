Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf Public Library awarded $5,000 from grant program

The Bettendorf Public Library has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the State Library of Iowa through funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grant was used to expand the library's digital collection of books and audiobooks that were specifically designed to support psychology, professional development, personal finance, wellness and more. These electronic offerings are accessible for library cardholders at https://rivershare.overdrive.com/rivershare-bettendorf/content/collection/1263776 and fall in line with the library's vision to support the community's pursuit of knowledge and information.

The State Library of Iowa awarded Iowa public libraries up to $5,000 from a portion of funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant funds may be used for materials or technology to support digital inclusion efforts to enable libraries to reach residents, especially in support of education, health and workforce development needs or to respond to the pandemic and implement public health protocols.

The American Rescue Plan Act is a federal program that was approved by congress and signed by President Biden in March 2021. The State Library received an allotment from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which determined the priorities and rules surrounding how the funds may be used in libraries.

BHS announces first semester award winners

Bettendorf High School recently recognized sixteen students as Student Spotlight recipients.

Students are nominated by BHS faculty for outstanding achievements, improvement in a course, display of character and/or leadership. The awardees also are honored at special recognition breakfast hosted twice a year.

First semester winners:

* Art: Emily Knight, 12th; Malia Shinbori, 12th

* Business: Katie Le, 11th; Karli Sowards, 10th

* Family and Consumer Sciences: Jason Haynes, 11th; Autumn Skahill, 12th

* Language Arts: Isaiah Dunn, 10th

* Mathematics: Maxwell Rantilla, 11th

* Music: Nathan Andersen, 11th

* Science: Olivia Hatfield, 11th; Charles Nomura, 10th

* Social Studies: Lillian Pierson, 10th; Ethan Weinberger, 11th

* Student Services: Jeremiah Bowers, 12th: Jenna Ripley, 12th grade

* World Language: Zakiya Bolar, 12th

Local resident earns student radio station awards

Illinois State University's student radio station, WZND, has earned a total of 21 awards from the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Joey Dwyer, Bettendorf, along with Leo Staudacher and Joe Kennedy won first place in Best Radio Longform Entertainment Programming for the show, "RedZone."

Dwyer also won first place in the category of Best Radio Aircheck and second place in Best Radio/TV Live Game Sports Broadcast for his work on the men’s basketball play by play for the ISU vs. Drake game.

PV schools honor student artists

The Pleasant Valley Community School District recently honored a record-breaking 138 student artists during the annual PTA Reflections Awards ceremony. The PTA Reflections program features the goals of encouraging participation in the arts and recognizing students for achievements.

Students enter works of art in the following categories: Dance Choreography, Film Production, Literature, Music Composition, Photography and Visual Arts. The entries are judged by local artists with the top submissions advancing to the state competition.

Chancellor's List

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Macey McKinnon

President's List

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Bettendorf: Lu Yang

Des Moines Area Community College

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Jenna Marxen, Katie Yost

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Halle Fish, Grace Pender

LeClaire: Jack Dumas

Dean's List

Augustana College

Rock Island, Illinois

Bettendorf: Kaitlyn Anderson, Megan Anderson, Macy Beinborn, Carter Duwa, Cedric Fierce, Mary Therese Gehrmann, Jakob McGraw, Abigail McKay, Shubhi Sharma, Rachel Witt

LeClaire: Laurin Baker, Keegan Glaus

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Claire Fields, Havyn Fish, Alysa Goethe, Peyton Haas, Erica Johnson, Alexia Lara, Sam Rothbardt, Mike Straub

LeClaire: Sean Wallace

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Robert Border, Claudia Johnson, Macey McKinnon, Justin Schwallie, Lita Solbrig

LeClaire: Cade Lewis

Graduations

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Lita Solbrig

