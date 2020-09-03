Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Two Bettendorf High School graduates have been awarded grants of $1,000 each by the Scott County Bar Association. The bar association awards grants to students from Scott County attending a duly accredited law school. This year's recipients were Camille Kahn, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law, and Max McDaniel, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law.