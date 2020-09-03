Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf grads earn Scott County Bar Association grants
Two Bettendorf High School graduates have been awarded grants of $1,000 each by the Scott County Bar Association. The bar association awards grants to students from Scott County attending a duly accredited law school. This year's recipients were Camille Kahn, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law, and Max McDaniel, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law.
Graduations
Marquette University
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Vonderhaar
Dean's List
Clinton Community College
Clinton, Iowa
Bettendorf: Megan Burns, Hailey Rice
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Bettendorf: Maxwell Lunardi
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
St. Louis, Missouri
Bettendorf: Chloe Nelson
Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Bettendorf: Erin K Anderson, Logan L Comstock, Kara S Cosgrove, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Tyler D French, Emilie A Hahn, Montana M Keys, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Christopher William Schafer, Vanessa Yvonne Scudder, Jacob D Turner, Brittany Vazquez, Owen Ward
LeClaire: Victoria Lynn Carter, David C. Pelo
