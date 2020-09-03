 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 comments
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf grads earn Scott County Bar Association grants

Two Bettendorf High School graduates have been awarded grants of $1,000 each by the Scott County Bar Association. The bar association awards grants to students from Scott County attending a duly accredited law school. This year's recipients were Camille Kahn, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law, and Max McDaniel, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law.

Graduations

 Marquette University 

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Vonderhaar

Dean's List

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Bettendorf: Megan Burns, Hailey Rice

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Bettendorf: Maxwell Lunardi

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

St. Louis, Missouri

Bettendorf: Chloe Nelson

Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Erin K Anderson, Logan L Comstock, Kara S Cosgrove, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Tyler D French, Emilie A Hahn, Montana M Keys, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Christopher William Schafer, Vanessa Yvonne Scudder, Jacob D Turner, Brittany Vazquez, Owen Ward

LeClaire: Victoria Lynn Carter, David C. Pelo

the Scott County Bar Association made two grants of $1,000.00 to students  from Scott County attending a duly accredited law school. This year's recipients  were Camille Kahn who is attending the University  of Iowa College of Law, and Max McDaniel who is attending the University  of Iowa College of Law.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News