Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

PVHS student among this year's National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners
Aditya S. Desai, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, was chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists to receive a scholarship in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Winners were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college.
Desai plans to study law.
Graduations
Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: David Smidt
Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Catie Mullen
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska
Bettendorf: Phillip Michael Knutson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!