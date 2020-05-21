Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
SALUTES

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

PVHS student among this year's National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners

Aditya S. Desai, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, was chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists to receive a scholarship in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Winners were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college.

Desai plans to study law.

Graduations

Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: David Smidt

Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: Catie Mullen

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska

Bettendorf: Phillip Michael Knutson

