Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Since September 2020, fifty-seven members have accepted membership in the Honor Society that bases membership on superior academic achievement and is conferred by invitation only. Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and rewards high-achieving students and provides scholarships for continued studies as well as opportunities to develop such critical leadership skills as problem solving, project planning, team-building, effective communication and conflict resolution.

UI Dance Marathon raises $1.4 million for UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

More than 1,400 current University of Iowa students participated in the 27th annual student-led dance marathon which raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The final tally raised by the students, who were inspired by this year's theme, "Rise with Resilience," was $1,422,443.27, This total pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its history to more than $31 million.