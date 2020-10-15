Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Ascentra Credit Union CMO named 2020 Credit Union Rock Star

Jennifer Naeve, native of Clinton, and resident of DeWitt, is one of 39 credit union professionals and volunteers who have been named to the Credit Union National Association’s 2020 Credit Union Rock Star list by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine.

The Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and volunteers from a wide range of disciplines who use their unique strengths to advance the mission of their credit union.

Naeve, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf, leads the marketing, training and business development teams for the credit union and serves as a member of their senior management team.

She will be featured in the fall 2020 issue of the Credit Union Magazine. To learn more about her story, the Rock Star program and the industry, visit news.cuna.org.

