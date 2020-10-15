Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Ascentra Credit Union CMO named 2020 Credit Union Rock Star
Jennifer Naeve, native of Clinton, and resident of DeWitt, is one of 39 credit union professionals and volunteers who have been named to the Credit Union National Association’s 2020 Credit Union Rock Star list by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine.
The Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and volunteers from a wide range of disciplines who use their unique strengths to advance the mission of their credit union.
Naeve, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf, leads the marketing, training and business development teams for the credit union and serves as a member of their senior management team.
She will be featured in the fall 2020 issue of the Credit Union Magazine. To learn more about her story, the Rock Star program and the industry, visit news.cuna.org.
Trinity Bettendorf Project SEARCH earns 2019 Employment Outcome Award
North Scott Community Schools announced that Project SEARCH received a 2019 Employment Outcome Award. This national award is given by the Project SEARCH national organization and recognizes program sites that have achieved 70-100 percent competitive employment for all participants in a given program year. Project SEARCH, Bettendorf, recorded 83.3 percent employment for 2019 program graduates.
The Bettendorf program was the only Project SEARCH program in Iowa to earn an employment award this year.
Project SEARCH is a work immersion program for students with disabilities based at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. The program is currently in its fifth year. Project SEARCH is a community collaboration between UnityPoint Health-Trinity, North Scott High School, Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf High School, Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Goodwill of the Heartland. The program helps students develop marketable skills and work experience through three internships over a nine month period. The goal of the program is to train interns in job-specific and transferable skills so they can secure meaningful employment.
To learn more about the Project SEARCH program, visit unitypoint.org/quadcities/project-search.
Bettendorf student receives academic awards
Joseph Field, Bettendorf, is one of nearly 1,000 cadets and students at The Citadel to be named to the Dean's List during the spring 2020 semester. He also was one of 500 cadets and students to be awarded Gold Stars for academic achievements.
