Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf student artist wins award

Mya Diabira, Bettendorf, was one of seven Black Hawk College students recently were honored for their artistic talent in the annual Student Art Exhibition. She earned second place for her acrylic painting, "Osmans."

The juried competition garnered more than 50 entries with 22 pieces selected for the show.

Photos of the artwork can be viewed at www.facebook.com/blackhawkcollege.

The exhibit is on display through Friday, May 13 in the ArtSpace Gallery on the first floor of Building 4 at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline.

Bettendorf resident presents at Central College event

Central College, Pella, Iowa, hosted a week-long Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry event to showcase the many projects by Central students during the 2021-2022 academic year. The event included in-person honors thesis and senior projects in psychology presentations, as well as pre-recorded and poster sessions.

During the event Layken Bytnar, Bettendorf, presented, "The Genetics of Spice Tolerance."

Local DMACC student helps plant trees for Arbor Day

Rachel Schwarz, Bettendorf, was one of several Des Moines Area Community College Horticulture students who helped to plant an American Yellowwood tree near Bldg.#4 on the Ankeny Campus. The students planted 10 trees on the Ankeny campus in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

