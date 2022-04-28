 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf Lions Club awards scholarship

From left to right: Lion Pat Larson, Andrew Crocker and Lion Jeff Hicks

PVHS student receives scholarship

Malinali Sanchez Carmona, Pleasant Valley High School, was one of two students selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The scholarships are presented to Iowa high school seniors to use for their first year of education on the college level while pursuing programs of study in any field of agriculture or natural resources.

Bettendorf Lions Club announces scholarship winners

The Bettendorf Lions Club has announced the recipients of the Larson Scholarship Awards. Named after 48-year member Ray Larson and his partner in service, Pat, two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded this year.

The first award was presented to Andrew Crocker at the Bettendorf Lions Club meeting on April 14.

The second recipient, Isabella Appel, will receive her award at the next Bettendorf Lions Club meeting on April 28.

