Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Local UI student honored

Bridget Joers, Riverdale, was one of 22 students and organizations at the University of Iowa honored by the Office of Leadership, Service and Civic Engagement for contributions to the robust collection of student-run organizations on the Iowa campus.

Joers, a fourth year student at Iowa majoring in Secondary English Education, was presented the Leadership Legacy Award which is given annually to the best staff member. She created a fee waiver for UI Dance Marathon participants that the judges thought made the organization more financially accessible and improved equity for all participants.

Each spring the office recognizes outstanding students, advisors and organizations for work and efforts during the previous academic year with the presentation of 16 Hawkeye Student Organization Leadership and Service Awards.

Local Central College students present academic research

Madison Watkins, Bettendorf, was one of thirteen Central College students who presented academic research at the 47th annual Psycholog Research Symposium that was held on Thursday, May 6.