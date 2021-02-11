Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

LeClaire resident named new member of American Angus Association
Cami Havill, LeClaire, Iowa, has been named a new junior member of the American Angus Association, a national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.
Graduations
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Nicholas Adam
President's List
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines, Iowa
LeClaire: Logan Sherman
Minnesota State College Southeast
Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Robert Hengst
Dean's List
Aurora University
Aurora, Illinois
Riverdale: Ava Sorgenfrey
Millikin University
Decatur, Illinois
Bettendorf: Montana Malmen
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jenna Duncan, Hannah Mausser, Erin Vincel
LeClaire: Lauren Frederick, Katherine Garner
Pleasant Valley: Bonnie Davidson