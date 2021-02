Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

LeClaire resident named new member of American Angus Association

Cami Havill, LeClaire, Iowa, has been named a new junior member of the American Angus Association, a national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.

