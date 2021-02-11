 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

LeClaire resident named new member of American Angus Association

Cami Havill, LeClaire, Iowa, has been named a new junior member of the American Angus Association, a national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.

Graduations

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Nicholas Adam

President's List

Des Moines Area Community College

Des Moines, Iowa

LeClaire: Logan Sherman

Minnesota State College Southeast

Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Robert Hengst

Dean's List

Aurora University

Aurora, Illinois

Riverdale: Ava Sorgenfrey

Millikin University

Decatur, Illinois

Bettendorf: Montana Malmen

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Jenna Duncan, Hannah Mausser, Erin Vincel

LeClaire: Lauren Frederick, Katherine Garner

Pleasant Valley: Bonnie Davidson

Wheaton College

Wheaton, Illinois

Bettendorf: Lindsay Danielson, Sarah Danielson, Emilie Gist

