Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

PVHS graduate earns scholarship

Jack Dumas

PVHS graduate earns scholarship

Jack Dumas, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, is one of four recipients of the 2021 Herman Sani Scholarship, presented by the Iowa Golf Association Foundation (IGAF). He will receive a four-year scholarship of $2,000 per year for a total of $8.000, and will be recognized at the Herman Sani Golf Tournament held at Hyperion Field Club, Johnston, Aug. 6-8.

Dumas plans to attend Drake University to study business and finance this fall.

For more information about the scholarship, visit www.iowagolf.org/scholarships.

Ascentra Credit Union awards scholarships to student members

The Ascentra Scholarship Program has awarded the 2021 scholarships to 10 area students and members of the credit union.

Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to traditional high school students planning to enter college, and the other five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend college, trade school or earn an advanced degree. Students can apply every year they are enrolled as a student.

This year’s high school scholarship winners include: Gage Mowry, Moline; Madeline Sottos, Davenport; Liliana Buxbaum-Lara; Jackson Huffstutler, Davenport; Marcus Albertsen, Alameda, California

The non-traditional or continuing education winners include Clarah Buhman, Bettendorf; Tia Desvignes, Clinton; Rachel Holm, Plainfield, Illinois; Kwessi Johnson, Muscatine; Adriana Gonzales, Clinton, Iowa

All entries are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer service and work experience. The competition is announced every October with an end of February deadline of the following year.

Learn more about this year's scholarship winners, the official Ascentra Scholarship Program rules and other scholarship opportunities at ascentra.org/scholarships.

BHC student-athletes win all-conference academic awards

Alexis Mulvehill and Erica Smith, both of Bettendorf, were among 44 Black Hawk College student-athletes who earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Arrowhead Academic All-Conference awards.

The BHC student-athletes were honored for achieving a 3.0 GPA or higher during the 2020-21 school year and completing at least 12 credit hours per semester.

Mulvehill is on the softball team and Smith is a member of the volleyball team.

Bettendorf student inducted into honors society

Sarah Danielson, Bettendorf, was inducted into the Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill., during the Honors Convocation this year.

Rivermont Collegiate Middle and Upper School Fourth Quarter 2020-21 Honor Roll

Middle School

Headmaster’s List: Sreya Alla, Linnea Arnell-Liu, Lily Collins, Alistair Coomber, Griffin Cotton, Nitya Dahal, Lachlan Gleason, Sameer Khaliq, Kayleigh Kimbrough-Reamer, Graham Matlock, Laurel Sibthorp, Cassandra Signer, Selynna Song, Emilia Surma, Marco Surma, Mateo Surma, Aiden Swiger

Distinction: Maren Abernathy-Wee, Natalie Acosta, Eleanor Ball, Caden Burbridge, Asher Ciaccio, Danielle Hall, Brianna Haney-Scott, Abigail Johnson, Eamon Matlock, Porter Roach, Zavien Roberson, Clark Ross, Audrey Seneli, Harjeevan Singh, Jack Stacy, Gabriella Vera, Caliegh Wise-Frazee

Merit: Noah Acosta, Alex Jones, Charlie Roach, Michael Sherman, Jack Weeks

Upper School

Headmaster’s List: Kate Austin, William Austin, Zoey Davis-Koester, Hadil El-Geneidy, Nayana Gowda, Brandon Hu, Angela Jones, Hillary Khanh Le, Angel Xinyue Liu, Marcos Martinez, Daisy Nga Nguyen, Van Nguyen, Vyom Pancholi, Andrea Porubcin, Siri Pothula, Aidan Sears, Matthew Simmons, Allison Swiger, Vinayak Trigunayat, Nathaniel Vegh, Darist Dung Vo, Celine Yanting Wu, Tiffany Jing Yang, Angelina Yuwen Zhang

Distinction: Maria Akenkou, Hikmatullah Bahramee, Sofia Cepeda Besoain, Sarah Dobbs, Jude Dunbridge, Paden Houck, Sophia Khaliq, Shudjaa Luc Emmanuel, Neel Mallik, Sameer Mallik, Aidan Meloy, Leo Louis-Leopold Mudérhwa, William Norwood, Han Nguyen, Olivia Schroeder, Taylor Seneli, Lucas Senjem, Elrisha Steward, Krystal-Milly Vibila, Kevin Zihan Wang, David Haoxuan Xu, Lauren Wei Zhou

Merit: Gannon Broderson, Joshua Gonzales, Daniel Zixun Huang, Jordon Hylton, Phineas Masters, Mohamed Monkari, Joshua Rinke, Aidan Roach, Tony Tri Tran, Shannyn Vogler, Gary Haotian Yang

President's List

College of Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina

Pleasant Valley: Brooke Harris

Dean's List

Bradley University

Peoria, Illinois

Bettendorf: Mya Christensen

Princeton: Adam Burgmeier, Alexander Gickler

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Bettendorf: Allison Cheatheam

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Clarah Buhman, Cole Hager, Audrey McCracken, Jennifer Miller, Rachel Miller, Andrew Schiltz

Princeton: Teagen Fletcher, Lane Krukow

Lewis University

Romeoville, Illinois

Bettendorf: William Nash

Minnesota State College Southeast

Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Robert Hengst

Missouri State University

Springfield, Missouri

Bettendorf: Emily Bruinsma, Samantha Roemer

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Annika Braaten, Mia Bruty, Ethan Smith, Cody Teshak

LeClaire: Cade Collier

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Brandon Forber, Emily White

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Bettendorf: Trinity Borland, Rece Vining

Academic Honor Roll

Northwest Missouri State University

Maryville, Missouri

LeClaire: Harrison Cockrell

High Honors

Black Hawk College - Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Wade Baffa, Kayla Freebern, Alexis Mulvehill, Grace Parker, Rabia Qamar, Erica Smith

LeClaire: Stephanie Brammann, Samantha Swihart

Honors

Black Hawk College - Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Chance Cary

LeClaire: Matthew Stedl

Graduations

Abilene Christian University

Abilene, Texas

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Hartsuch

Carl Sandburg College

Galesburg, Illinois

Bettendorf: Nicole Knedler, Rhiannon Schilling

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Clarah Buhman, Avery Handel, Jennifer Miller, Matt Wolfe

LeClaire: Ada Duncan

Princeton: Teagen Fletcher

Luther College

Dedcorah, Iowa

Bettendorf: Alexander James Eitrheim, Sydney Lyn Lear

University of Illinois Springfield

Springfield, Illinois

Bettendorf: Jason Gavin

Crime Watch
Bettendorf

Crime Watch

April 22

1. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.

April 24

2. Katelyn Victoria Hunter, 22, 841 19th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

3. Chavesta Shaneise Wires, 28, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

4. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at 2500 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 29

5. Shoes, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.

6. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2013 Ford Taurus collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

April 30

7. A 2001 Nissan Xterra, a 2014 Infiniti QX70, a 1992 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Buick Enclave all collided at Greenbriar Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,200 in damage.

May 1

8. A phone, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1200 State Street.

May 2

9. Iryna York, 45, 5254 North Richmond Circle, was arrested at 6600 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

10. A 2013 Ford F15 and a 2012 Lincoln SUV collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 3

11. Rebekah Nicole Harvey, 36, 2223 Central Avenue, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.

12. A 2016 Volvo Tractor and a 2019 Kenworth truck collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 305, resulting in $50 in damage.

13. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a bicyclist collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $50 in damage. The bicyclist was transported by air to University of Iowa Hospital.

May 4

14. Frederick Roache, 48, 1103 Pershing Avenue ½, Davenport, was cited at 600 23rd Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without interlock.

15. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at 600 23rd Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

16. Justin Marlin Parker, 41, 1316 18th Street, was arrested at 900 23rd on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

May 5

17. A 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Ford Edge collided at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 7

18. A 2002 BMW X5, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1100 State Street.

May 8

19. Elaina Elizabeth Clancy, 31, 1051 South Pioneer Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of third degree theft.

20. A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chrysler 200 collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage.

May 10

21. A 1998 Toyota 4Runner and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

