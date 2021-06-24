Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

PVHS graduate earns scholarship
Jack Dumas, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, is one of four recipients of the 2021 Herman Sani Scholarship, presented by the Iowa Golf Association Foundation (IGAF). He will receive a four-year scholarship of $2,000 per year for a total of $8.000, and will be recognized at the Herman Sani Golf Tournament held at Hyperion Field Club, Johnston, Aug. 6-8.
Dumas plans to attend Drake University to study business and finance this fall.
For more information about the scholarship, visit www.iowagolf.org/scholarships.
Ascentra Credit Union awards scholarships to student members
The Ascentra Scholarship Program has awarded the 2021 scholarships to 10 area students and members of the credit union.
Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to traditional high school students planning to enter college, and the other five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend college, trade school or earn an advanced degree. Students can apply every year they are enrolled as a student.
This year’s high school scholarship winners include: Gage Mowry, Moline; Madeline Sottos, Davenport; Liliana Buxbaum-Lara; Jackson Huffstutler, Davenport; Marcus Albertsen, Alameda, California
The non-traditional or continuing education winners include Clarah Buhman, Bettendorf; Tia Desvignes, Clinton; Rachel Holm, Plainfield, Illinois; Kwessi Johnson, Muscatine; Adriana Gonzales, Clinton, Iowa
All entries are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer service and work experience. The competition is announced every October with an end of February deadline of the following year.
Learn more about this year's scholarship winners, the official Ascentra Scholarship Program rules and other scholarship opportunities at ascentra.org/scholarships.
BHC student-athletes win all-conference academic awards
Alexis Mulvehill and Erica Smith, both of Bettendorf, were among 44 Black Hawk College student-athletes who earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Arrowhead Academic All-Conference awards.
The BHC student-athletes were honored for achieving a 3.0 GPA or higher during the 2020-21 school year and completing at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Mulvehill is on the softball team and Smith is a member of the volleyball team.
Bettendorf student inducted into honors society
Sarah Danielson, Bettendorf, was inducted into the Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill., during the Honors Convocation this year.
Rivermont Collegiate Middle and Upper School Fourth Quarter 2020-21 Honor Roll
Middle School
Headmaster’s List: Sreya Alla, Linnea Arnell-Liu, Lily Collins, Alistair Coomber, Griffin Cotton, Nitya Dahal, Lachlan Gleason, Sameer Khaliq, Kayleigh Kimbrough-Reamer, Graham Matlock, Laurel Sibthorp, Cassandra Signer, Selynna Song, Emilia Surma, Marco Surma, Mateo Surma, Aiden Swiger
Distinction: Maren Abernathy-Wee, Natalie Acosta, Eleanor Ball, Caden Burbridge, Asher Ciaccio, Danielle Hall, Brianna Haney-Scott, Abigail Johnson, Eamon Matlock, Porter Roach, Zavien Roberson, Clark Ross, Audrey Seneli, Harjeevan Singh, Jack Stacy, Gabriella Vera, Caliegh Wise-Frazee
Merit: Noah Acosta, Alex Jones, Charlie Roach, Michael Sherman, Jack Weeks
Upper School
Headmaster’s List: Kate Austin, William Austin, Zoey Davis-Koester, Hadil El-Geneidy, Nayana Gowda, Brandon Hu, Angela Jones, Hillary Khanh Le, Angel Xinyue Liu, Marcos Martinez, Daisy Nga Nguyen, Van Nguyen, Vyom Pancholi, Andrea Porubcin, Siri Pothula, Aidan Sears, Matthew Simmons, Allison Swiger, Vinayak Trigunayat, Nathaniel Vegh, Darist Dung Vo, Celine Yanting Wu, Tiffany Jing Yang, Angelina Yuwen Zhang
Distinction: Maria Akenkou, Hikmatullah Bahramee, Sofia Cepeda Besoain, Sarah Dobbs, Jude Dunbridge, Paden Houck, Sophia Khaliq, Shudjaa Luc Emmanuel, Neel Mallik, Sameer Mallik, Aidan Meloy, Leo Louis-Leopold Mudérhwa, William Norwood, Han Nguyen, Olivia Schroeder, Taylor Seneli, Lucas Senjem, Elrisha Steward, Krystal-Milly Vibila, Kevin Zihan Wang, David Haoxuan Xu, Lauren Wei Zhou
Merit: Gannon Broderson, Joshua Gonzales, Daniel Zixun Huang, Jordon Hylton, Phineas Masters, Mohamed Monkari, Joshua Rinke, Aidan Roach, Tony Tri Tran, Shannyn Vogler, Gary Haotian Yang
President's List
College of Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
Pleasant Valley: Brooke Harris
Dean's List
Bradley University
Peoria, Illinois
Bettendorf: Mya Christensen
Princeton: Adam Burgmeier, Alexander Gickler
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Bettendorf: Allison Cheatheam
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Clarah Buhman, Cole Hager, Audrey McCracken, Jennifer Miller, Rachel Miller, Andrew Schiltz
Princeton: Teagen Fletcher, Lane Krukow
Lewis University
Romeoville, Illinois
Bettendorf: William Nash
Minnesota State College Southeast
Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Robert Hengst
Missouri State University
Springfield, Missouri
Bettendorf: Emily Bruinsma, Samantha Roemer
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Annika Braaten, Mia Bruty, Ethan Smith, Cody Teshak
LeClaire: Cade Collier
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Brandon Forber, Emily White
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Bettendorf: Trinity Borland, Rece Vining
Academic Honor Roll
Northwest Missouri State University
Maryville, Missouri
LeClaire: Harrison Cockrell
High Honors
Black Hawk College - Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Bettendorf: Wade Baffa, Kayla Freebern, Alexis Mulvehill, Grace Parker, Rabia Qamar, Erica Smith
LeClaire: Stephanie Brammann, Samantha Swihart
Honors
Black Hawk College - Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Bettendorf: Chance Cary
LeClaire: Matthew Stedl
Graduations
Abilene Christian University
Abilene, Texas
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Hartsuch
Carl Sandburg College
Galesburg, Illinois
Bettendorf: Nicole Knedler, Rhiannon Schilling
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Clarah Buhman, Avery Handel, Jennifer Miller, Matt Wolfe
LeClaire: Ada Duncan
Princeton: Teagen Fletcher
Luther College
Dedcorah, Iowa
Bettendorf: Alexander James Eitrheim, Sydney Lyn Lear
University of Illinois Springfield
Springfield, Illinois
Bettendorf: Jason Gavin