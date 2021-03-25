Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS students selected for All-State Music Festival
Nine Bettendorf High School students have been accepted to the Iowa All-State Ensembles this year.
Musicians include:
Band: Kaelee Wolf, Eric Newton
Orchestra: Emma Cleveland, 2nd year; Ethan Shepherd, 2nd year
Choir: Hayvn Fish, 2nd year; Katelyn Skillett; Tyler Koch; Ava Rowland, 2nd year; Jack Cockayne
This was the 75th anniversary of the Iowa All-State Music Festival sponsored by the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association. District auditions for the 279-piece All-State Band, 198-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus were held in October. Approximately 17 percent of the students who auditioned were selected for membership.
Participants rehearsed in Ames during the All-State Festival in November and performed at the Festival Concert in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames.
BHS announces Student Spotlight award winners
Bettendorf High School recently recognized 17 students as Student Spotlight recipients for the first semester:
Art: Charlotte Barnes, Paige Magistrelli
Family and Consumer Sciences: Kylie Malsam
Instrumental Music: Ethan Shepherd
Language Arts: Peyton Markham
Mathematics: Preston Martens, Willie Parks
Physical Education: Sydney Stout, Karson Egger
Science: Nicholas Moore, Simone Hawley
Social Studies: Quinn Leone, Alayna Mull, Kole Williams
Student Services: Alyssa DeLaRosa, Caidince Cleveland
World Language: Jadon Behan
Students are nominated by Bettendorf High School faculty for outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character and/or leadership. The awardees also are honored at a special recognition event.
PTA Reflections awardees announced
The Pleasant Valley School District made some serious waves in the state PTA Reflections Contest. A PV student placed first in 19 of the 21 categories and in many categories, the district swept the top three places. The artists who placed first in a category will go onto the National PTA Reflections judging.
Each year, over 300,000 students in Pre-K through Grade 12 create original works of art in response to a student-selected theme for the PTA Reflections Contest. This 50 plus year-old program helps students explore thoughts, feelings and ideas, develop artistic literacy, increase confidence and find a love for learning that will help them become more successful in school and in life.
The following PV students placed:
Sana Ahmad, Ashlyn Johnson, Callie Bulman, Ashlyn Smith, Jada Smith. Cyrus Foad, Natalie Spartz, Paetyn Peterson, Oliver Klemetson, Rhett Weber, Caleb Gilroy, Sarah Foad, Alexandra Bries, Cooper Bries, Veda Vegiraju, Vrindha Vegiraju, Chloe Taylor, Ahmed Baig, Alexander Xiao, Manha Muddasir, Rahul Annem, Molly Smith, Riley Rashka, Sophia Foad, Ebby Barber, Yusuf Osman, Prakruthi Kathiravan, Shraddha Babji, Arnav Nikam, Sophia Friebel, Bradley Drechney, Ela Ersan, Haley Seier, Grace Gilroy, Keira Weber, Leah Robinson, Anant Bhugra, Evelyn Franzen, Shaha Bhugra, Isabella Sels, Chloe Taylor, Makayla Bush, Halea Damm
Scott County family awarded $529 College Savings Iowa contribution
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald recently awarded a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution to the family of twelve year-old William Zorich of Bettendorf. Zorich was randomly drawn as the Scott County winner of the 2020 College Savings Iowa Year-End Giveaway.
College Savings Iowa celebrated the year-end with a giveaway in each of Iowa's 99 counties. The 99 county winners each received a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution, and one grand prize winner received a $1,529 College Savings Iowa contribution.
College Savings Iowa is a 529 program that lets parents, grandparents, friends and relatives invest for education expenses on behalf of a future scholar. With funds and earnings from a College Savings Iowa account, families can pay for qualified expenses like tuition, room, board, books, supplies and more at any accredited program around the country. The education institutions include colleges, universities, community colleges, trade schools, apprenticeship programs and more.
For more information about College Savings Iowa, call (888) 672-9116 or visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com.
PV school wins $1,000 from Hy-Vee's Fuel Your School Sweepstakes
The Bettendorf Hy-Vee presented Pleasant View Elementary School in Bettendorf with $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Fuel Your School sweepstakes. The school was one of 55 schools across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region to receive grants as part of the company’s pledge to support local education.
Fuel Your School, held in January, allowed customers to support schools simply by purchasing certain specific brands of products. Selected winners earned individual prizes in addition to choosing a school to win a cash donation. In all, 55 schools receive a total of $75,000 and 55 customers receive up to $12,500 in prizes.
Local UI student-athletes named to All-Big Ten team
Seventy-three University of Iowa student-athletes have been named to the 2020-21 Big Ten Winter Academic All-Conference team. The list includes student-athletes from men's basketball, women's basketball, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, men's swimming and diving, women's swimming and diving and wrestling.
Local athletes include:
Michael Baer, Bettendorf, men's basketball
Sage Ohlensehlen, Bettendorf, women's swimming and diving
Clair Park, Bettendorf, women's swimming and diving
Scott Community College's Phi Theta Kappa inductees announced for Spring 2021
Scott Community College’s Beta Zeta Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society of the two-year college, hosted an induction ceremony for new members on March 3.
Since September 2020, fifty-seven members have accepted membership in the Honor Society that bases membership on superior academic achievement and is conferred by invitation only. Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and rewards high-achieving students and provides scholarships for continued studies as well as opportunities to develop such critical leadership skills as problem solving, project planning, team-building, effective communication and conflict resolution.
Local inductees include:
Bettendorf: Kossi Aglee, Amanda Buford, William Foley, Mitchell Franich, Kent Gullion, Zachary Pessman, Alexandria Uhrich
LeClaire: Kathleen Oros, Cecilia Zavala
Princeton: Molly Burgmeier
UI Dance Marathon raises $1.4 million for UI Stead Family Children's Hospital
More than 1,400 current University of Iowa students participated in the 27th annual student-led dance marathon which raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The final tally raised by the students, who were inspired by this year's theme, "Rise with Resilience," was $1,422,443.27, This total pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its history to more than $31 million.
Led by executive director Elizabeth Jackson, Dance Marathon's 15-person executive council successfully navigated the necessary changes to the university's largest student-run activity caused by COVID-19.
Bridget Joers, Riverdale, serves as the finance director for the executive board.
Along with the executive board members, more than 275 University of Iowa students served in leadership positions for the annual Dance Marathon. Local students in leadership positions include: Mary Grevas, Lauren Groenenboom, Hannah Krug, Shannon Micklewright, Sydney Prochaska, Amy Showers, Rachel Tebbe, Emma Tews.
Other local UI students who participated in this year's dance marathon include:
Bettendorf: Josie Bedard, Kathryn Bullock, Caitlin Crome, Jimmy Feeney, Dominik Gnad, Abigail Hancock, Justin Hettlage, Maya Johnson, Joe Maas, Jenna Marxen, Madelyn Mayeski, Kelsey Moeller, Zach Morel, Angela Pandit, Kambree Parker, Noel Pearson, Claire Stierwalt, Devyn Suhl, Danielle Waldron, Mitch Winterlin
Pleasant Valley: Kenzie Klatt; Danielle Nauman
Princeton: Cade Akers, Abbi Shekleton, Nick Stanton, Morgan Bowker
Area students rank among top 2 percent at ISU
The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University:
Bettendorf: Olivia Bert, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Isaac Bradford, sophomore, College of Engineering; Emma Doyle, junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Jessica Mouw, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Siddharthan Prakash, freshman, College of Engineering; Craig Richard, freshman, College of Engineering; Ranai Srivastav, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Hannah Uhrich, junior, College of Human Sciences; Noah Yets, freshman, College of Engineering
LeClaire: Holyn Doran, sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Ryley Hindman, senior, College of Engineering
Graduations
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Rosemary Hollister
Dean's List
Adelphi University
Garden City, New York
Bettendorf: Ramya Banda
Abilene Christian University
Abilene, Texas
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Hartsuch
Canisius College
Buffalo, New York
Bettendorf: Blake Wareham
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Eve Berg, Emma Dennison, Parker Huhn
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Timothy Augspurger, Olivia Griffith, Kevin Huber, Jared Langel, Jared Ollis
The Citadel
Charleston, South Carolina
Bettendorf: Joseph Field
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, Illinois
Bettendorf: Sanjiv Iyer, Paul Malachuk
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Paxton, Yash Singh