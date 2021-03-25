Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

College Savings Iowa celebrated the year-end with a giveaway in each of Iowa's 99 counties. The 99 county winners each received a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution, and one grand prize winner received a $1,529 College Savings Iowa contribution.

College Savings Iowa is a 529 program that lets parents, grandparents, friends and relatives invest for education expenses on behalf of a future scholar. With funds and earnings from a College Savings Iowa account, families can pay for qualified expenses like tuition, room, board, books, supplies and more at any accredited program around the country. The education institutions include colleges, universities, community colleges, trade schools, apprenticeship programs and more.

For more information about College Savings Iowa, call (888) 672-9116 or visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com.

PV school wins $1,000 from Hy-Vee's Fuel Your School Sweepstakes

The Bettendorf Hy-Vee presented Pleasant View Elementary School in Bettendorf with $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Fuel Your School sweepstakes. The school was one of 55 schools across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region to receive grants as part of the company’s pledge to support local education.