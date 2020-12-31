Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Ernst nominates Iowans for U.S. Service Academies
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, has announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for young Iowans.
Each year, Ernst nominates Iowa students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Among Ernst's 31 nominations for the Class of 2024 are these local students:
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
LeClaire: Luke Jefferson*
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
LeClaire: Luke Jefferson*
United States Naval Academy
Bettendorf: Ashish Abraham, Sophia Utsinger
*The admissions process is highly competitive, and students are encouraged to apply for more than one academy. This denotes students who are being nominated for both their first and second choice of service academy.
Grassley nominates area students for academies
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has nominated 33 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.
Iowa members serving in the U.S. House of Representatives make nominations in addition to both of Iowa's U.S. senators. Students may receive more than one nomination.
Each year, Grassley nominates either current or future Iowa high school graduates for a select few service academy placements with all academies — selecting at least one qualified student from these nominations. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy makes selections in proportion to states' representation in Congress.
Students interested in academy appointments should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school.
The nominees include these area students:
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
LeClaire: Luke Jefferson
U.S. Naval Academy
Bettendorf: Ashish Abraham, Sophia Utsinger, Maria Vaaler
LeClaire: Julie Valenca
UI announces 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team
Grace Necker, Spencer Smith and Konnor Sommer, all of Bettendorf, were among the more than 80 University of Iowa student-athletes to be named to the 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team.
Graduations
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Sarah Bartlett, Katherine Braught, Joshua Bump, Brittany Carlson, Zachary Corrigan, Courtney Dankert, Cole Finnegan, Haley Humphries, Emily Kirik, Vignesh Krishnan, Sarah Mendel, Alena Shoemaker
LeClaire: Stephanie Moore
Honor Roll
Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
High Honors
Bettendorf: Wade Baffa, Kayla Freebern, Alexis Mulvehill, Grace Parker, Erica Smith, Benjamin Stelk, Kyle Stoddard