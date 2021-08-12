Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Local student composer wins competition

Robert Majchrzak, LeClaire, has been awarded first place in the Middle School division of the Iowa Composers Forum's 22nd annual Student Composition Contest.

He received first place and a $100 award for his piece, "Looking for Hope.” His teacher was Dr. Perry Mears II.

The first place winner in each division receives a cash award and selected winning compositions will be performed at an ICF Festival of New Music. All entrants also receive a one-year membership to the Iowa Composers Forum.

Over the years, ICF concerts have featured the performances of over 800 works of new music, including works by student composers from the elementary, middle, high school and collegiate level. The ICF sponsors a annual student composition competition, open to students studying from middle school to collegiate level.

More information about the Iowa Composers Forum and the next call for scores can be found at www.iowacomposers.org.

