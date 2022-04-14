Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Local student elected to be
student government senator
Mitch Nikulski, Bettendorf, has been elected as a student government senator at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He will be sworn in Jan. 24 and serve for the calendar year of 2022.
Bettendorf students advance to state
in National History Day competition
Bettendorf schools students have advanced to the state level of the 2022 National History Day competition. They will compete in Des Moines on April 25:
- Individual Exhibit, Junior Division: Jackson Neighbor, 6th; Hadley James, 6th; Ada Walsh, 7th
- Group Exhibit, Junior Division: Oliva McGivern and Gabrielle Francisco, 6th; Claire Zaruba and Willa Halfhill, 7th; Addison Woelfel and Kailin Stiles-Pena, 7th; JJ McDermott and Will Barquist, 8th; Santiago Alvarado and Kevin Le, 6th
- Individual Website, Junior Division: Atalissa Bloyd, 8th
- Group Website, Junior Division: Makenna Miller, Kelsi Smith and Charlotte Nigey, 8th; Kenley Jaeger and Treya Patel, 6th
- Individual Documentary, Junior Division: Ben Gillette, 8th; Sreya Alla, 7th
- Group Documentary, Junior Division: Lucy Wolf and Lilah Rasche, 7th; Luna Krauss and Samantha Hodgini, 6th
- Individual Performance, Junior Division: Anna Fiedler, 7th; Gabriella Ripslinger, 7th
- Historical Paper, Junior Division: Ishika Motwani, 7th; Linnea Arnell-Liu, 7th; Preston Eystad, 7th; Ellie Winkler, 7th
- Group Documentary, Senior Division: Kaelee Wolf and Alivia Isaacson, 10th. They also received the Art and Rachel Serianz Award for Excellence in the History of Science.