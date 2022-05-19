Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

UI announces Fulbright awards to travel abroad in 2022-23

Isabelle Davis, LeClaire, and Megan Lederman, Bettendorf, were among seventeen University of Iowa students and alumni chosen for a Fulbright Award. Recipients will serve as representatives of the U.S. State Department to teach English abroad and to undertake public health research and creative writing projects in 16 countries during the 2022-23 academic year.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation

announces $2,500 Scholarship winners

Five local high school seniors are among the 2,500 Merit Scholar designees chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners were chosen from the finalists in each state and were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Local winners include:

Bettendorf High School: Matthew Dorang

Pleasant Valley High School: Carter Dougherty, Kavya Kalathur, Lillian Teitle, Beatrice Sears

Bettendorf council member appointed to



Iowa League of Cities Legislative Policy committee

Scott Webster, Bettendorf council member, was selected to serve a third term on the Iowa League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee for 2022.

Council member Webster was first appointed to the committee in January of 2019. He was elected to the Bettendorf City Council in a special election in July 2014, and was re-elected in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

The committee is responsible for developing legislative priorities for upcoming legislative session, maintaining relationships with legislators and providing advocacy direction to the organization. The committee consists of 27 members, who must be a current city official representing cities of various populations and geographic locations.

Bettendorf scout earns rank of Eagle Scout

Gabriel Florence, Bettendorf, has earned the Boy Scouts of America's rank of Eagle Scout.

Florence is a member of Troop 7 in Davenport. He has earned 21 merit badges and held leadership positions as Scribe, Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader.

He is a senior at Davenport Central High School and a member of the Konepaka Ketiwa Lodge Order of the Arrow.

For his Eagle Scout project, he refurbished the brickwork and installed a permanent table and seating at Prospect Terrace Park in Davenport. This project required the approval of the Davenport City Council, the Scott County Historical Commission and the Davenport Department of Parks and Recreation.

Florence will attend Iowa State University in the fall.

Troop 7 will hold an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for him on June 9.

Local students recognized for academic excellence

Several area students were recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony held on May 1 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor's Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the title sponsor, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa.

Students had the opportunity to recognize a favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of the meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.

Local students include:

Aidan Hamner, Bettendorf High School; Preston Martens, Bettendorf High School; Samuel Schroeder, Morning Star Academy; William Fairman, Pleasant Valley High School; Kavya Kalathur, Pleasant Valley High School; Nga Nguyen, Rivermont Collegiate.

DuTrac Community Credit Union

announces scholarship winners

Maylee Callahan and Andrew Crocker, both of Bettendorf High School, were among seven high school students to receive a $1,000 scholarship from DuTrac Community Credit Union's Academic Scholarship program.

In addition, Callahan will receive one of eight $2,000 scholarships from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarship.

PVHS student named

2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Kavya Kalathur, Pleasant Valley High School, Bettendorf, was one of three Iowa high school students who were named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

Kalathur was recognized for academic success.

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

inducts local student

Olivia Kulick, Bettendorf, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at the University of North Alabama.

Graduations

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Emily Goodman, Nathan Zabel

Dean's List

Washington University

St. Louis, Missouri

Bettendorf: Grace Halupnik

