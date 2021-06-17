 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Local woman earns Trademark Women of Distinction honor

Patti Said, MSN, RN

Local woman earns Trademark Women of Distinction honor

Patti Said, MSN, RN, of Bettendorf, has been selected for inclusion in the, "Trademark Women of Distinction 2021 Honors Edition." Said earned the honor for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence. Her compassion, integrity, experience and expertise set the standard in the industry, according to a news release.

She was nominated by other health care peers and selected among hundreds of candidates.

The Trademark Women of Distinction Honors Edition highlights the professional accomplishments of today’s women in business.

Said is the executive director of quality and safety for Genesis Health System. She also oversees clinical effectiveness, infection prevention, emergency preparedness, hazard/regulatory relations, clinical research, library services and continuing medical education.

She joined Genesis in 1995 and practiced as a nurse in the Emergency Department at for nearly 14 years. She has also worked as the patient advocate, lean process improvement specialist, manager of the Orthopedic Department at Genesis West Campus, and health system patient safety officer.

Graduations

Midwestern State University

Wichita Falls, Texas

Bettendorf: Jenna L Hawkes

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Logan De Lacy, Hallie Jones, Morgan McCartney

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Whitewater, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Mitch Nikulski

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Quad-Cities

Bettendorf: Michael Thomas Carton, Marcus Daniel Cavanagh, Logan L Comstock, Courtney Gaul, Douglas Stephen Hendrickson, Kenneth Kirk, Paul William Rich, Kaleb Nikolai Rorbakken, Andrew B Scott

LeClaire: Brenna Colleen Clifton, Eli Jacob Kincaid, Mindy Jean Lawlor

Princeton: Kaitlin Carlin, Alex Smith

President's List

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Bettendorf: Susan Anil, Kristin Boyler, Theodore Brown, Allison Denny, Aditya Desai, Hannah Gorsline, Emma Hovey, Camryn Hunter, Preksha Kedilaya, Shreya Khurjekar, Julia Krist, Ashley Lie-Atjam, Ryan Longenecker, Jack Lynn, John Mendelin, Matthew Nelson, Prakruti Pancholi, Natalie Peters, Sydney Prochaska, Keeli Richards, Daniela Rybarczyk, Karlee Scheib, Amy Showers, Konnor Sommer, Addie Swanson, Rachel Tebbe, Cameron Trentz, Kaitlyn Walter, Tessa Wright, Nolan Yoerger

LeClaire: Samuel Eliasen, Rafaela Guimaraes de Oliveira, Grace Schons, Elizabeth Zupancic

Pleasant Valley: Cody Anderson

Princeton: Abigayle Shekleton

Dean's List

Marquette University

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Maaz Ahmed, Mallory Lafever, Julia Thomas  

Monmouth College

Monmouth, Illinois

Bettendorf: Katelynn Mickle

Northern Illinois University

DeKalb, Illinois

Bettendorf: Lizzie Moore

Princeton: Karlaina Bunn

Crime Watch
Bettendorf

Crime Watch

April 22

1. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.

April 24

2. Katelyn Victoria Hunter, 22, 841 19th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

3. Chavesta Shaneise Wires, 28, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

4. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at 2500 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 29

5. Shoes, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.

6. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2013 Ford Taurus collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

April 30

7. A 2001 Nissan Xterra, a 2014 Infiniti QX70, a 1992 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Buick Enclave all collided at Greenbriar Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,200 in damage.

May 1

8. A phone, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1200 State Street.

May 2

9. Iryna York, 45, 5254 North Richmond Circle, was arrested at 6600 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

10. A 2013 Ford F15 and a 2012 Lincoln SUV collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 3

11. Rebekah Nicole Harvey, 36, 2223 Central Avenue, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.

12. A 2016 Volvo Tractor and a 2019 Kenworth truck collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 305, resulting in $50 in damage.

13. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a bicyclist collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $50 in damage. The bicyclist was transported by air to University of Iowa Hospital.

May 4

14. Frederick Roache, 48, 1103 Pershing Avenue ½, Davenport, was cited at 600 23rd Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without interlock.

15. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at 600 23rd Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

16. Justin Marlin Parker, 41, 1316 18th Street, was arrested at 900 23rd on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

May 5

17. A 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Ford Edge collided at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 7

18. A 2002 BMW X5, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1100 State Street.

May 8

19. Elaina Elizabeth Clancy, 31, 1051 South Pioneer Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of third degree theft.

20. A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chrysler 200 collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage.

May 10

21. A 1998 Toyota 4Runner and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

