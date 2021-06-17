Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Local woman earns Trademark Women of Distinction honor
Patti Said, MSN, RN, of Bettendorf, has been selected for inclusion in the, "Trademark Women of Distinction 2021 Honors Edition." Said earned the honor for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence. Her compassion, integrity, experience and expertise set the standard in the industry, according to a news release.
She was nominated by other health care peers and selected among hundreds of candidates.
The Trademark Women of Distinction Honors Edition highlights the professional accomplishments of today’s women in business.
Said is the executive director of quality and safety for Genesis Health System. She also oversees clinical effectiveness, infection prevention, emergency preparedness, hazard/regulatory relations, clinical research, library services and continuing medical education.
She joined Genesis in 1995 and practiced as a nurse in the Emergency Department at for nearly 14 years. She has also worked as the patient advocate, lean process improvement specialist, manager of the Orthopedic Department at Genesis West Campus, and health system patient safety officer.
Graduations
Midwestern State University
Wichita Falls, Texas
Bettendorf: Jenna L Hawkes
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Logan De Lacy, Hallie Jones, Morgan McCartney
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Whitewater, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Mitch Nikulski
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Quad-Cities
Bettendorf: Michael Thomas Carton, Marcus Daniel Cavanagh, Logan L Comstock, Courtney Gaul, Douglas Stephen Hendrickson, Kenneth Kirk, Paul William Rich, Kaleb Nikolai Rorbakken, Andrew B Scott
LeClaire: Brenna Colleen Clifton, Eli Jacob Kincaid, Mindy Jean Lawlor
Princeton: Kaitlin Carlin, Alex Smith
President's List
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Bettendorf: Susan Anil, Kristin Boyler, Theodore Brown, Allison Denny, Aditya Desai, Hannah Gorsline, Emma Hovey, Camryn Hunter, Preksha Kedilaya, Shreya Khurjekar, Julia Krist, Ashley Lie-Atjam, Ryan Longenecker, Jack Lynn, John Mendelin, Matthew Nelson, Prakruti Pancholi, Natalie Peters, Sydney Prochaska, Keeli Richards, Daniela Rybarczyk, Karlee Scheib, Amy Showers, Konnor Sommer, Addie Swanson, Rachel Tebbe, Cameron Trentz, Kaitlyn Walter, Tessa Wright, Nolan Yoerger
LeClaire: Samuel Eliasen, Rafaela Guimaraes de Oliveira, Grace Schons, Elizabeth Zupancic
Pleasant Valley: Cody Anderson
Princeton: Abigayle Shekleton
Dean's List
Marquette University
Milwaukee, Wisconsin