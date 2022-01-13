Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Alderman Scott Naumann appointed to committee
Alderman Scott Naumann, Bettendorf, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Community and Economic Development (CED) Federal Advocacy Committee. Alderman Naumann was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC's federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams, Union City, Georgia.
As a member of NLC's CED committee, Alderman Naumann will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC's policy positions and advocating on behalf of America's municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.
For more information on NLC's federal advocacy committees, visit www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
Ascentra selected for philanthropy award
Quad-Cities area credit union, Ascentra, and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation (ACUF), were presented with the Outstanding Corporation/Corporate Foundation Philanthropy Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Quad-Cities Chapter during a committee meeting on the evening of Dec. 13 at the home office in Bettendorf.
Ascentra was nominated for this award by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation (QCCF) for "its contributions to the Quad-Cities and beyond in day-to-day business, in corporate giving, and in philanthropic efforts through the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation."
The AFP Outstanding Corporate Philanthropy Award honors a corporation or its corporate foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles towards philanthropy and community involvement.
President's List
Chadron State College
Chadron, Nebraska
Bettendorf: Andrew Van Nattan
Dean's List
Carl Sandburg College
Galesburg, Illinois
Bettendorf: Hannah Brown, Hannah Healey, Ruchi Patel
Mount Marty University
Yankton, South Dakota
Bettendorf: Jackson Marx
University of Evansville
Evansville, Indiana
Bettendorf: James Guest
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Quad-Cities, Illinois
Bettendorf: Erin Anderson, Samuel Bailey, Matthew Bingham, Therese Cagle, Mark Clayburne, Janee Fowler, Nicholas Goumas, Kyle Hollenback, Nicholas Lank, Jona Levi, Zachary Martinez, David Rickman, Kylie White
LeClaire: Abigail Jones, Noah Vance, Logan Volkert
Riverdale: Lily Porter
Honor's List
Carl Sandburg College
Galesburg, Illinois