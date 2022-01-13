 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
salutes

Alderman Scott Naumann appointed to committee

Alderman Scott Naumann, Bettendorf, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Community and Economic Development (CED) Federal Advocacy Committee. Alderman Naumann was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC's federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams, Union City, Georgia.

As a member of NLC's CED committee, Alderman Naumann will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC's policy positions and advocating on behalf of America's municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

For more information on NLC's federal advocacy committees, visit www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

Ascentra selected for philanthropy award

Quad-Cities area credit union, Ascentra, and its foundation, the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation (ACUF), were presented with the Outstanding Corporation/Corporate Foundation Philanthropy Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Quad-Cities Chapter during a committee meeting on the evening of Dec. 13 at the home office in Bettendorf.

Ascentra was nominated for this award by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation (QCCF) for "its contributions to the Quad-Cities and beyond in day-to-day business, in corporate giving, and in philanthropic efforts through the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation."

The AFP Outstanding Corporate Philanthropy Award honors a corporation or its corporate foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles towards philanthropy and community involvement.

President's List

Chadron State College

Chadron, Nebraska

Bettendorf: Andrew Van Nattan

Dean's List

Carl Sandburg College

Galesburg, Illinois

Bettendorf: Hannah Brown, Hannah Healey, Ruchi Patel

Mount Marty University

Yankton, South Dakota

Bettendorf: Jackson Marx

University of Evansville

Evansville, Indiana

Bettendorf: James Guest

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Quad-Cities, Illinois

Bettendorf: Erin Anderson, Samuel Bailey, Matthew Bingham, Therese Cagle, Mark Clayburne, Janee Fowler, Nicholas Goumas, Kyle Hollenback, Nicholas Lank, Jona Levi, Zachary Martinez, David Rickman, Kylie White

LeClaire: Abigail Jones, Noah Vance, Logan Volkert

Riverdale: Lily Porter

Honor's List

Carl Sandburg College

Galesburg, Illinois

Bettendorf: Kelsey Clarke

Provost's List

Troy University

Troy, Alabama

LeClaire: Reese Wendell

