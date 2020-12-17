 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

Dean's List

Olivet Nazarene University

Bourbonnais, Ill.

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Gibson

Iowa State University announces scholarships

Iowa State University announced scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences.

Bettendorf: Gillian Borden, Smith/Anderson Family and Consumer Sciences Education Scholarship; Kathryn Lent, Charlotte Gustafson Akins Home Economics Scholarship; Sara Schwartz, Carolyn Brown Ward Scholarship and Leta B. Norcross Memorial Scholarship; Victoria Tappa, Iowa Farm Bureau Human Sciences Scholarships

LeClaire: Reegan Brockhage, Margaret Wiese Scholarship

