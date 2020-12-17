Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Dean's List
Olivet Nazarene University
Bourbonnais, Ill.
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Gibson
Iowa State University announces scholarships
Iowa State University announced scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences.
Bettendorf: Gillian Borden, Smith/Anderson Family and Consumer Sciences Education Scholarship; Kathryn Lent, Charlotte Gustafson Akins Home Economics Scholarship; Sara Schwartz, Carolyn Brown Ward Scholarship and Leta B. Norcross Memorial Scholarship; Victoria Tappa, Iowa Farm Bureau Human Sciences Scholarships
LeClaire: Reegan Brockhage, Margaret Wiese Scholarship
