Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

PV grad earns Girl Scout Gold Award
Savannah Ervin, a 2021 graduate from Pleasant Valley High School, has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve, for creating and teaching a series of clinics for kids with special needs to learn tumbling skills.
Ervin worked with both the parents of the kids and Hand to Hand, an organization that provides inclusive opportunities for children and adults of all abilities, to find out the kids' needs, their wants and physical abilities. She then took the information and developed lesson plans and adjusted the activities for each kid's abilities.
“I've been on the Pleasant Valley Sparkles team for three years and I've seen the need for these kids to learn tumbling,” Ervin said in a release from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “We don't have enough time in practice to tumble which is why I knew I needed to create these clinics. I have created long-lasting friendships with the kids on this team and thought that I should give back to them by giving them skills to believe in themselves.”
Since graduating, Ervin created a folder containing everything necessary to continue to create and carry out, which she left with her cheerleading coach to be passed from captain to captain.
Bettendorf residents earn Girl Scout Bronze Award
Rachael Kelly and Rachel Reeves, Bettendorf, have earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award by building six bat houses for endangered bat populations. Two bat houses were placed at the Girl Scouts' Camp Liberty, two were placed at Nahant Marsh and two were given to the city of Bettendorf.
The Bronze Award is the highest award girl scouts in fourth and fifth grade can achieve. Participants must complete at least 20 hours working on the project.
Kelly and Reeves, members of Troop 8869, spent many hours researching, emailing, making phone calls, completing a budget, sourcing materials, and building the houses from donated wood and supplies.
They worked as a team to build the bat houses and learned many new skills throughout the process, such as operating power tools like a miter saw. Besides building the houses, the girls also created a presentation about the importance of bats to the local ecosystem and shared the presentation with local media and through social media.
Local golfer recognized as a 2021 Junior Tour Player of the Year
Michael Koury, Jr., Bettendorf, has earned the Iowa PGA title of 2021 Junior Player of the Year in the 11 and younger boys division.
Koury played in 14 events, winning seven of the events and resulting in 4,313.33 points to win his division.
Points are earned by a player in the top 15 tournaments that he or she participates in and at the conclusion of the season, the player with the most points acquired in their division is awarded the title.
Events are categorized in four groups: Major, Ace, Eagle, and Birdie. Major point events are worth the most amount of points, then Ace, Eagle and Birdie. The 2021 Iowa PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year award recipients will be honored at the All-Star Pro Golf Awards Luncheon to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Riverside Casino and Golf Resort.
Graduations
Ohio University
Athens, Ohio
LeClaire: Hunter Sickels