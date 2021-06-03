 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

LEGO team
Bettendorf team makes global LEGO finals

The "Believe & Achieve Bots" FIRST LEGO League team of Bettendorf has been named one of 20 global finalists in the league's Global Innovation Awards.

The team's project was Correction Coach, an innovative instant smart connected feedback device to learn and improve limb and joint positions wile playing sports/instruments such as golf, tennis, weight training, piano and physiotherapy exercises. The device, which can be used by people of all ages and special needs, uses a sensor and a microcontroller with Bluetooth to give instant signal for the user using a mobile app.

The team will virtually present its research and innovations to industry leaders June 28-30, as well as attend workshops and mentoring sessions.

Bettendorf natives star in short film

"Valory," a short film featuring Bettendorf natives Barrett Hehlke, 10, and John Murzyn, made its premiere on May 29 at the Palace Theatre in Vinton, Iowa and is now on the film festival circuit.

"Valory" is a short film about a young boy living in the rural Midwest countryside who finds a ship in a bottle in the cornfield by his house with a friend. The pair try to figure out how the bottle came to be there in the first place. 

The film is directed by Cedar Rapids director, Josiah Lydon and was filmed in Benton County, Iowa, in 2021.

Teacher to be inducted into hall of honor

Bettendorf High School trainer and health teacher Eric Knudson will be inducted into the Iowa Athletic Trainers' Society Hall of Honor on June 4.

The Hall of Honor recognizes the very best of the athletic training profession and is the highest honor that may be bestowed on a member.

To be eligible, the nominee must be a former or current member of IATS, in good standing with the NATA, left the professions in good standing, or has retired.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf receives award

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021, one of 212 hospitals natiowide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Trinity Bettendorf's commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies it has reached an aggressive goal of treating patients to the clinical guidelines and recommendations outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association.

"We are thrilled to offer this level of quality heart care to the Quad-Cities community. Our vision has always been to provide the best outcome to every patient, every time and we are thankful for this award that shows we are reaching our goals," said Kathy Pulley, Trinity Director of Cardiology. "Our team members work hard to ensure we treat every person with the highest level of care and we serve the community with that mindset every day."

Locals selected academic all-conference

Augustana College announced its academic all-conference selections for the winter season of 2020-21.

Pleasant Valley: Macy Beinborn, women's basketball; Carter Duwa, men's basketball

Dean's List

Cedarville University

Cedarville, Ohio

Pleasant Valley: Jayden Anderson

Graduations

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Bettendorf: Samuel Murphy

Hamline University

St. Paul, Minn.

Bettendorf: Taylor Khoury

Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan

Crime Watch
Bettendorf

Crime Watch

April 22

1. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.

April 24

2. Katelyn Victoria Hunter, 22, 841 19th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

3. Chavesta Shaneise Wires, 28, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

4. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at 2500 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 29

5. Shoes, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.

6. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2013 Ford Taurus collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

April 30

7. A 2001 Nissan Xterra, a 2014 Infiniti QX70, a 1992 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Buick Enclave all collided at Greenbriar Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,200 in damage.

May 1

8. A phone, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1200 State Street.

May 2

9. Iryna York, 45, 5254 North Richmond Circle, was arrested at 6600 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

10. A 2013 Ford F15 and a 2012 Lincoln SUV collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 3

11. Rebekah Nicole Harvey, 36, 2223 Central Avenue, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.

12. A 2016 Volvo Tractor and a 2019 Kenworth truck collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 305, resulting in $50 in damage.

13. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a bicyclist collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $50 in damage. The bicyclist was transported by air to University of Iowa Hospital.

May 4

14. Frederick Roache, 48, 1103 Pershing Avenue ½, Davenport, was cited at 600 23rd Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without interlock.

15. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at 600 23rd Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

16. Justin Marlin Parker, 41, 1316 18th Street, was arrested at 900 23rd on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

May 5

17. A 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Ford Edge collided at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 7

18. A 2002 BMW X5, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1100 State Street.

May 8

19. Elaina Elizabeth Clancy, 31, 1051 South Pioneer Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of third degree theft.

20. A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chrysler 200 collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage.

May 10

21. A 1998 Toyota 4Runner and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

