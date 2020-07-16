Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

PV student receives scholarship

Kruse, the son of Michael and Monica Kruse, graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, and plans to attend Drake University in Des Moines. His academic record, many years of community service in a variety of organizations plus an outstanding written essay submission made him the winner of this scholarship. He was a volunteer with Kings Harvest Ministries, World Relief, the One Eighty project, Peer Justice and served the elderly at a local facility. Most recently, he served as a Legislative Page at the State Capitol in Des Moines.