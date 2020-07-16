Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

PV student receives scholarship
Kadin G. Kruse, Pleasant Valley, has received the Hannah Caldwell Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution's $1,000 scholarship.
Kruse, the son of Michael and Monica Kruse, graduated from Pleasant Valley High School, and plans to attend Drake University in Des Moines. His academic record, many years of community service in a variety of organizations plus an outstanding written essay submission made him the winner of this scholarship. He was a volunteer with Kings Harvest Ministries, World Relief, the One Eighty project, Peer Justice and served the elderly at a local facility. Most recently, he served as a Legislative Page at the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Beardsley graduates from Merchant Marine Academy
Robert Martin Beardsley, Bettendorf, recently graduated Cum Laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, New York. Beardsley earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
Athletes named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars
Ninety University of Iowa student-athletes have been named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars. Among the Iowa honorees, 29 maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the 2019-20 academic year.
Local students include:
Bettendorf: Michael Baer, Isabella Blackman, Kelli DeGeorge, Carly Donahue, Grace Necker, Sage Ohlensehlen, Karson Sommer, Konnor Sommer, Addie Swanson
Ascentra receives marketing achievement awards
Ascentra Credit Union was recently awarded four awards by CUNA (Credit Union National Association), in recognition for outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry. Awards were given in each of 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and more.
Ascentra won three Category’s Best awards and one Diamond Award:
Category’s Best in Brand Awareness: For promoting brand identity through a fresh new music video, featuring local artist TC Boyd, titled, "Hey, It's Ascentra." The video was released on social media and television in October of 2019, and is available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.
Category’s Best for One-Time Event: For the marketing campaign designed to promote the grand opening events for the new home office. This included three special events, a VIP party, a block party and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Category’s Best for Video, Non-Commercial: This award was the second award Ascentra won for the, "Hey, It's Ascentra," music video. Once launched, the video quickly reached more than 115,000 people within two weeks. The entire video can be seen on Ascentra’s YouTube page.
Diamond Award for Complete Campaign: For the Ride 50 campaign during the 2019 holiday season. This campaign, themed, “The Gift is in the Giving," featured a promotion that gave $50 to the borrower and $50 to the Salvation Army in their community for every auto loan approved. The campaign produced $11,550 in total donations to the Salvation Army on behalf of Ascentra’s members.
This year Diamond Awards Week was celebrated by announcing winners through a series of daily virtual awards ceremonies. Overall, 1,295 entries were submitted. Six credit unions won Best of Show Awards, 93 won Category's Best Awards and 255 won Diamond Awards.
Graduations
Carthage College
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Synclaire Lunardi
Clarke University
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Markel Mommsen
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Krystal Halter
President's List
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines, Iowa
LeClaire: Karlee Gray
Dean's List
Augustana University
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Bettendorf: Kelsey Ruff
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Mia Bruty, Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Norlis Spencer
LeClaire: Cade Collier
Chancellor's List
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Lita Solbrig
