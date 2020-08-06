Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf student among additional National Merit Scholarships winners

Prakruti S. Pancholi, Bettendorf, was recently awarded a scholarship by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The NMSC announced over 650 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,300 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.

Pancholi, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Iowa and study medicine.

Officials of each sponsor college select scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend the institution. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Western Reserve Hospital in Ohio welcomes Bettendorf native

Abhishek Vaidya, a native of Bettendorf, was recently welcomed into the Western Reserve Hospital residency program. He will join the General Surgery Residency Program.