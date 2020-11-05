Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Hawkeye band includes local musicians
Several local musicians have been chosen top be part of the 2020 Hawkeye Marching Band, known as Band 140 by members. Normally, the band is the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium during the Hawkeyes' home games. In addition to the many contributions to the game-day environment inside Kinnick, the HMB always performs pregame concerts in the UI Recreation Building located immediately northwest of Kinnick Stadium. Unfortunately, this year, the band will not be playing at football games.
Fans can watch Virtual Game Day performances of the HMB by visiting hawkeyemarchingband.uiowa.edu/band-140.
Local band members include:
Bettendorf: Kristin Boyler, piccolo; Laura Butler, clarinet; Levin Leesemann, drumline-tenors; Peter Mills, trumpet; Matthew Nelson, alto saxophone
LeClaire: Bennett Cournoyer, sousaphone; Nick Kamp, baritone; Michael Souhrada, drumline-tenors
Dean's List
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Benjamin Leathers, Rachel Miller
