Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS seniors recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program

Three Bettendorf High School seniors, Rayanne Brackey, Noah Rantilla and Sophia Utsinger, were recently recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Brackey and Utsinger received letters of Commendation for their academic achievements, while Rantilla received recognition as a National Merit Semifinalist.

PVHS students receive Commended Student status

Pleasant Valley High School students Sarah Babka and Maegan Neil, both of Bettendorf, have been named Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will be presented by the PVHS principal to these scholastically talented seniors.

Brackey
Rantilla
Utsinger
Babka
Neil
