 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 Comments
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
Bettendorf alderman selected to Rotary District 6000 Board of Directors

Scott Naumann

Bettendorf alderman selected to Rotary District 6000 Board of Directors

Rotary District 6000 governor, Alka Khanolkar, recently announced that Bettendorf rotarian and 2nd ward alderman, Scott Naumann, has been selected to serve as a district at-large board member through the 23-24 rotary year.

Naumann also will serve as membership co-chair with Boone Rotarian, Dave Cook, to lead outreach and growth efforts across the southern half of Iowa’s 66 clubs.

An international service organization, rotary provides service to others in promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. There are 11 rotary clubs in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit www.rotary6000.org.

Local students to perform with the Hawkeye Marching Band

Several local students are among the 272 current University of Iowa students that make up the 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band.

The 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band, affectionately known as "Band 141" by the membership, will once again be the sound of Iowa Football and the heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes' seven home games.

Local members include:

Bettendorf: Kristin Boyler, piccolo; second year; Levin Leesemann, drumline, third year; Miranda Miller, mellophone; first year; Hayley Smith, piccolo, first year.

LeClaire: Bennett Cournoyer, sousaphone, sixth year; Nick Kamp, baritone (BC), second year; Michael Souhrada, drumline, third year.

Graduations

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: Timothy Cooke, Sean Finnegan, Jacob Smidt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News