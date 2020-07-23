Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
0 comments
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf student among additional National Merit Scholarships winners

Prakruti S. Pancholi, Bettendorf, was recently awarded a scholarship by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The NMSC announced over 650 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,300 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.

Pancholi, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Iowa and study medicine.

Officials of each sponsor college select scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend the institution. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Western Reserve Hospital in Ohio welcomes Bettendorf native

Abhishek Vaidya, a native of Bettendorf, was recently welcomed into the Western Reserve Hospital residency program. He will join the General Surgery Residency Program.

Vaidya graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in Biochemistry and Neuroscience and earned his medical education from A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Western Reserve Hospital is located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Graduations

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Megan Guest, Olivia Masterson

Knox College

Galesburg, Illinois

Bettendorf: Anthony Warford

Rockhurst University

Kansas City, Missouri

Bettendorf: Mary Rolf

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Grace Strawser

Princeton: Kayla Schlichting

President's List

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Halle Fish, Peyton Haas, Gabrielle Vandervinne, Nolan Wright

Dean's List

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Lauren Carroll, Alysa Goethe, Grace Hipple, Alexia Lara, Olivia Masterson

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Jenna Duncan, Hannah Mausser

LeClaire: Lauren Frederick

Honor's List

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Rolla, Missouri

Bettendorf: Evan Crawford

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News