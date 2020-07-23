Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf student among additional National Merit Scholarships winners
Prakruti S. Pancholi, Bettendorf, was recently awarded a scholarship by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The NMSC announced over 650 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,300 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
Pancholi, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Iowa and study medicine.
Officials of each sponsor college select scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend the institution. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
Western Reserve Hospital in Ohio welcomes Bettendorf native
Abhishek Vaidya, a native of Bettendorf, was recently welcomed into the Western Reserve Hospital residency program. He will join the General Surgery Residency Program.
Vaidya graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in Biochemistry and Neuroscience and earned his medical education from A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Western Reserve Hospital is located in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Graduations
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Megan Guest, Olivia Masterson
Knox College
Galesburg, Illinois
Bettendorf: Anthony Warford
Rockhurst University
Kansas City, Missouri
Bettendorf: Mary Rolf
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Grace Strawser
Princeton: Kayla Schlichting
President's List
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Halle Fish, Peyton Haas, Gabrielle Vandervinne, Nolan Wright
Dean's List
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Lauren Carroll, Alysa Goethe, Grace Hipple, Alexia Lara, Olivia Masterson
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jenna Duncan, Hannah Mausser
LeClaire: Lauren Frederick
Honor's List
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Rolla, Missouri
Bettendorf: Evan Crawford
