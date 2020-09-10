 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

Hilltop Business Association selects Bettendorf artist's rendering for wall mural project

Rendering by Bettendorf artist Natalie Smith

Hilltop selects Bettendorf artist for wall mural project

Natalie Smith, Bettendorf, was one of two artists to have a rendering chosen to be part of the initial painting for the wall murals that will brighten up the Harrison Street corridor of the district. The Hilltop Business Association Board chose Smith along with Derek Colvin, Rock Island. Both local artists submitted botanical-themed works.

The winners will receive a $500 cash prize upon completion of the project, and will be furnished with $150 worth of paint and painting materials. The murals will occupy highly visible space on exterior walls to help brighten the appearance of the area and will be completed in the fall.

Bettendorf grads earn Bar Association grants

Two Bettendorf High School graduates have been awarded grants of $1,000 each by the Scott County Bar Association. The bar association awards grants to students from Scott County attending a duly accredited law school. This year's recipients were Camille Kahn, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law, and Max McDaniel, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law.

Local student named to Culver-Stockton staff

Grace Herington, Bettendorf, was one of twenty-six students recently welcomed to the 2020-21 Residence Life staff at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri.

Herington was named to the Residence Life staff in Johnson Hall.

Graduations

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: Dylan Hicks

 Marquette University 

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Vonderhaar

Dean's List

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Bettendorf: Megan Burns, Hailey Rice

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Bettendorf: Maxwell Lunardi

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

St. Louis, Missouri

Bettendorf: Chloe Nelson

Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities Campus

Moline, Illinois

Bettendorf: Erin K Anderson, Logan L Comstock, Kara S Cosgrove, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Tyler D French, Emilie A Hahn, Montana M Keys, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Christopher William Schafer, Vanessa Yvonne Scudder, Jacob D Turner, Brittany Vazquez, Owen Ward

LeClaire: Victoria Lynn Carter, David C. Pelo

