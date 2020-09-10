Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Hilltop selects Bettendorf artist for wall mural project
Natalie Smith, Bettendorf, was one of two artists to have a rendering chosen to be part of the initial painting for the wall murals that will brighten up the Harrison Street corridor of the district. The Hilltop Business Association Board chose Smith along with Derek Colvin, Rock Island. Both local artists submitted botanical-themed works.
The winners will receive a $500 cash prize upon completion of the project, and will be furnished with $150 worth of paint and painting materials. The murals will occupy highly visible space on exterior walls to help brighten the appearance of the area and will be completed in the fall.
Bettendorf grads earn Bar Association grants
Two Bettendorf High School graduates have been awarded grants of $1,000 each by the Scott County Bar Association. The bar association awards grants to students from Scott County attending a duly accredited law school. This year's recipients were Camille Kahn, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law, and Max McDaniel, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law.
Local student named to Culver-Stockton staff
Grace Herington, Bettendorf, was one of twenty-six students recently welcomed to the 2020-21 Residence Life staff at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri.
Herington was named to the Residence Life staff in Johnson Hall.
Graduations
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Dylan Hicks
Marquette University
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Vonderhaar
Dean's List
Clinton Community College
Clinton, Iowa
Bettendorf: Megan Burns, Hailey Rice
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Bettendorf: Maxwell Lunardi
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
St. Louis, Missouri
Bettendorf: Chloe Nelson
Western Illinois University - Quad-Cities Campus
Moline, Illinois
Bettendorf: Erin K Anderson, Logan L Comstock, Kara S Cosgrove, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Tyler D French, Emilie A Hahn, Montana M Keys, Jasmine Elisabel Lara, Christopher William Schafer, Vanessa Yvonne Scudder, Jacob D Turner, Brittany Vazquez, Owen Ward
LeClaire: Victoria Lynn Carter, David C. Pelo
