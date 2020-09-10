Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hilltop selects Bettendorf artist for wall mural project

Natalie Smith, Bettendorf, was one of two artists to have a rendering chosen to be part of the initial painting for the wall murals that will brighten up the Harrison Street corridor of the district. The Hilltop Business Association Board chose Smith along with Derek Colvin, Rock Island. Both local artists submitted botanical-themed works.

The winners will receive a $500 cash prize upon completion of the project, and will be furnished with $150 worth of paint and painting materials. The murals will occupy highly visible space on exterior walls to help brighten the appearance of the area and will be completed in the fall.

Bettendorf grads earn Bar Association grants

Two Bettendorf High School graduates have been awarded grants of $1,000 each by the Scott County Bar Association. The bar association awards grants to students from Scott County attending a duly accredited law school. This year's recipients were Camille Kahn, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law, and Max McDaniel, who is attending the University of Iowa College of Law.