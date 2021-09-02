 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

UI holds College of Nursing Fall 2019 White Coat ceremony

More than 80 University of Iowa bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) students celebrated when they participated in the UI College of Nursing's biannual white coat ceremony.

The donning of the white coat symbolizes a nursing student's transition to clinical nursing course work and live patient care.

Local students include:

Bettendorf: Teranee Bogan, Ashlee Kwak, Margaret Muszalski, Emma Tews

LeClaire: Grace Schons

Pleasant Valley: Danielle Nauman

UI College of Public Health students provide assistance to local non-profits, charitable organizations

Natalie Peters, Bettendorf, and Hianca Pinho, LeClaire, were among more than 90 students of the University of Iowa's College of Public Health who recently volunteered to support a group of Iowa City area non-profit and charitable organizations.

The beneficiaries of the contributions made by the students included the CommUnity Food Bank, Coralville Food Pantry, Iowa City Free Medical Clinic, Iowa Valley Habitat, Johnson County Historical Society, NCJC Broadway Neighborhood Center, NCJCL Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center, Iowa City ReStore, Ronald McDonald House Charities, the University of Iowa Food Pantry and Wild Woods Farm.

President's List

Clinton Community College

Clinton, Iowa

Bettendorf:   Lu Yang

