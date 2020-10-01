Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS grad runs for Central College

Local student to serve on UI Charter Committee

Sami Kayali, Bettendorf, is one of more than 40 current students at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, who will be helping to shape the future of the university by serving on one of 18 charter committees that advise institutional leadership on topics ranging from diversity and teaching to research and intercollegiate athletics.

PV band director receives national honor

Hopewell Elementary band director Nicolas Propes has been awarded the 2019-20 American Prize in Conducting for the band/wind ensemble in the community/schools division. Propes conducts the Big River Brass Band, a British-style band consisting of members from the Quad-Cities area. The Big River Brass Band performs in Iowa and Illinois throughout the summer with a holiday concert in December. He continues conducting as director of the Big River Brass Band and works with students at every opportunity including ensemble/sectional coaching, guest conducting and one-on-one conducting lessons.