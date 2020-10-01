Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

BHS grad runs for Central College
Layken Bytnar, Bettendorf, has made the Central College, Pella, Iowa, women’s cross country team.
Local student to serve on UI Charter Committee
Sami Kayali, Bettendorf, is one of more than 40 current students at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, who will be helping to shape the future of the university by serving on one of 18 charter committees that advise institutional leadership on topics ranging from diversity and teaching to research and intercollegiate athletics.
Graduations
Adams State University
Alamosa, Colorado
Bettendorf: Chelsey Thomsen
PV band director receives national honor
Hopewell Elementary band director Nicolas Propes has been awarded the 2019-20 American Prize in Conducting for the band/wind ensemble in the community/schools division. Propes conducts the Big River Brass Band, a British-style band consisting of members from the Quad-Cities area. The Big River Brass Band performs in Iowa and Illinois throughout the summer with a holiday concert in December. He continues conducting as director of the Big River Brass Band and works with students at every opportunity including ensemble/sectional coaching, guest conducting and one-on-one conducting lessons.
Battle of the Books winners announced
Pleasant View sixth grade students, Avery Featherstone, Kai Rebro and Isabel Seamer represented Pleasant Valley in the 4th-6th grade Regional Battle of the Books this summer. Students competed virtually against teams from Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and Rivermont Collegiate by answering questions based on 20 books on the Iowa Children’s Choice Award list. The competition was hosted by the Bettendorf Public Library in coordination with local schools and Teacher Librarians.
Spartan Assembly honored
The Pleasant Valley High School student council, Spartan Assembly, was awarded the Iowa Association of Student Councils' Honor Council with Meritorious Distinction Award. To earn the award Spartan Assembly put together a portfolio of work. The council received a perfect score and will be honored at the Iowa Student Leadership Conference in March.
