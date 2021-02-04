 Skip to main content
Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley
BRIEFS

Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Alderman Naumann appointed to National League of Cities’ Information Technology Committee

Alderman Scott Naumann

Alderman Naumann appointed to National League of Cities' Information Technology Committee

Alderman Scott Naumann has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 ITC Federal Advocacy Committee. Naumann was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

As a committee member, Naumann will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America's cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

Graduations

Georgia Institute of Technology

Atlanta, Georgia

Bettendorf: John Stecker

St. Ambrose University

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Pallavi Dadhwal, Erica Eastland, Sophia Marchiori, Megan Paustian

LeClaire: Katrina Griffin

Pleasant Valley: Melany Bazare

Western Illinois University

Macomb/Moline

Bettendorf: Donald Joseph Dirks, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Christopher J Gilbert, Sydnei Flynne Jones, Amy Lynn Knourek, Meghan Genevieve Mulholland, Christopher William Schafer, Anshu Singh, Matthew Van Pelt, Brittany Vazquez

LeClaire: Melissa Ann Gottwalt

President's List

College of Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina

Pleasant Valley: Brooke Harris

Dean's List

Allen College-UnityPoint Health

Waterloo, Iowa

Bettendorf: Gabriela Lozano Flores

Bradley University

Peoria, Illinois

Davenport: Jack Dunn (Bettendorf High School graduate)

Cedarville University

Cedarville, Ohio

LeClaire: Titus Beeler

Pleasant Valley: Jayden Anderson

Culver-Stockton College

Canton, Missouri

Bettendorf: Grant Aller

DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Princeton: Allison Miller

Iowa Central Community College

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Bettendorf: Mikal Honeycutt

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa

Bettendorf: Olivia T. Adams-Moulton, Mary Grace Armbrust, Brooklyn Delaney Arnold, Isaac Christopher Arp, Ashley Ann Berkenbosch, Zach Berntgen, Eric Jeffrey Bert, Olivia Nicole Bert, Joseph Betzel, Gillian Nicole Borden, Tanner Robert Bortolazzo, Isaac Henry Bradford, Katherine M. Braught, Matthew F. Brewster, Tyler William Brewster, Kendra Ann Bries, Laura J. Brown, Spencer Quinn Brown, Nicholas Bruinsma, Jacob Bump, Joshua Bump, Kathleen Anne Byrne, Brittany Lynn Carlson, Timothy Michael Cooke, Alexis Marie Cordts, Katherine Kaylee Cornwell, Zachary Paul Corrigan, Thomas M. Crowley, Megan M. Dague, Sophia M. Damani-Ladha, Courtney Jo Dankert, Quentin Logan Dixon, Emma Elizabeth Doyle, Sydney Einck, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Aditya Jyotiprasad Gohain, Zoey A. Gomez, Andrew James Guinn, Andrew Philip Gull, Abigail R. Hammer, Sophia Clare Hazelett, Olivia G. Holstein, Ethan Michael Hornbuckle, Thomas M. Hotard, Ashtyn Leann Hutcheson, Olivia Grace Jackson, David Kenneth Jager, Michael Kalin, Kyle J. Kent, Collin James Kuebrich, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Jonah Dean Larrison, Kathryn Brooke Lent, Zachary Troy Lewis, Maxwell McCarty, Jacob Gage McCredie, Samantha Rose McGee, Sarah Anne Mendel, Grace Nicole Mercer, Jessica Ann Mouw, Samuel Blaze Naab, Lea Cj Nelson, Kelsie Anne Norris, Richa P. Patel, Marie Peng, Alyssa Marie Perales, Sophia Rose Pike, Benjamin Luke Piotter, Siddharthan Prakash, Emily Faith Preston, Craig David Richard, Michael Winfield Sampson, Joslyn Marie Schafer, Samuel David Schluensen, Kaylee Makenzie Schriver, Emily Jean Schwake, Sarah R. Schwartz, Brianne Marie Shea, Alena Paige Shoemaker, Anna Charlotte Smidt, Luke C. Soko, Caroline Ann Spelhaug, Ellen Carrie Spelhaug, Ranai Srivastav, Mitchell William Strobbe, Saige Patience Sturtevant, Victoria Catherine Tappa, Madison Temple, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Claire A. Tomlinson, Joseph Reed Trembley, Emily Mae Tyra, Hannah Leigh Uhrich, Alex Samuel Vanausdeln, Kishore Vijaykumar, Theodore White, Andrew Whiteman, Alana Michelle Woolison, Grant William Zimmerman

LeClaire: Reegan Deanne Brockhage, Sydney Cournoyer, Holyn Elizabeth Doran, Ryley Joseph Hindman, Rian S. Lamarque, Bradley Robert Melvin, Alexis Gail Murdock, Kylie C. Murphy, Kimberly Mei Raymer, Benjamin Jacob Royer, Max Daniel Royer, Katherine Schumacher, Lauren E. Sichterman, Nicholas Keaton White, Andrew Joseph Witters

Princeton: Brooke Elizabeth Corson

Missouri State University

Springfield, Missouri

Bettendorf: Samantha Roemer

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Port Orange, Florida

Bettendorf: Benjamin Slavens

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Winona, Minnesota

LeClaire: Madeline Murphy

Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Jack Donahue, Rory Donahue, Dian Jin, Hallie Jones, Carly Lundry, Morgan McCartney

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Rosemary Hollister, Daniel Owen, Emily White

LeClaire: Travis Bulman

High Honors

Southwest Minnesota State University

Marshall, Minnesota

Pleasant Valley: Brian Dayman

