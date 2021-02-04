Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Alderman Naumann appointed to National League of Cities' Information Technology Committee
Alderman Scott Naumann has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 ITC Federal Advocacy Committee. Naumann was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.
As a committee member, Naumann will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America's cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.
For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: nlc.org/advocacy/committees.
Graduations
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, Georgia
Bettendorf: John Stecker
St. Ambrose University
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Pallavi Dadhwal, Erica Eastland, Sophia Marchiori, Megan Paustian
LeClaire: Katrina Griffin
Pleasant Valley: Melany Bazare
Western Illinois University
Macomb/Moline
Bettendorf: Donald Joseph Dirks, Hailey Elizabeth Duwa, Christopher J Gilbert, Sydnei Flynne Jones, Amy Lynn Knourek, Meghan Genevieve Mulholland, Christopher William Schafer, Anshu Singh, Matthew Van Pelt, Brittany Vazquez
LeClaire: Melissa Ann Gottwalt
President's List
College of Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
Pleasant Valley: Brooke Harris
Dean's List
Allen College-UnityPoint Health
Waterloo, Iowa
Bettendorf: Gabriela Lozano Flores
Bradley University
Peoria, Illinois
Davenport: Jack Dunn (Bettendorf High School graduate)
Cedarville University
Cedarville, Ohio
LeClaire: Titus Beeler
Pleasant Valley: Jayden Anderson
Culver-Stockton College
Canton, Missouri
Bettendorf: Grant Aller
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Bettendorf: Mikal Honeycutt
Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia T. Adams-Moulton, Mary Grace Armbrust, Brooklyn Delaney Arnold, Isaac Christopher Arp, Ashley Ann Berkenbosch, Zach Berntgen, Eric Jeffrey Bert, Olivia Nicole Bert, Joseph Betzel, Gillian Nicole Borden, Tanner Robert Bortolazzo, Isaac Henry Bradford, Katherine M. Braught, Matthew F. Brewster, Tyler William Brewster, Kendra Ann Bries, Laura J. Brown, Spencer Quinn Brown, Nicholas Bruinsma, Jacob Bump, Joshua Bump, Kathleen Anne Byrne, Brittany Lynn Carlson, Timothy Michael Cooke, Alexis Marie Cordts, Katherine Kaylee Cornwell, Zachary Paul Corrigan, Thomas M. Crowley, Megan M. Dague, Sophia M. Damani-Ladha, Courtney Jo Dankert, Quentin Logan Dixon, Emma Elizabeth Doyle, Sydney Einck, Emma M. Gellerstedt, Aditya Jyotiprasad Gohain, Zoey A. Gomez, Andrew James Guinn, Andrew Philip Gull, Abigail R. Hammer, Sophia Clare Hazelett, Olivia G. Holstein, Ethan Michael Hornbuckle, Thomas M. Hotard, Ashtyn Leann Hutcheson, Olivia Grace Jackson, David Kenneth Jager, Michael Kalin, Kyle J. Kent, Collin James Kuebrich, Eleanor Anne Kurth, Jonah Dean Larrison, Kathryn Brooke Lent, Zachary Troy Lewis, Maxwell McCarty, Jacob Gage McCredie, Samantha Rose McGee, Sarah Anne Mendel, Grace Nicole Mercer, Jessica Ann Mouw, Samuel Blaze Naab, Lea Cj Nelson, Kelsie Anne Norris, Richa P. Patel, Marie Peng, Alyssa Marie Perales, Sophia Rose Pike, Benjamin Luke Piotter, Siddharthan Prakash, Emily Faith Preston, Craig David Richard, Michael Winfield Sampson, Joslyn Marie Schafer, Samuel David Schluensen, Kaylee Makenzie Schriver, Emily Jean Schwake, Sarah R. Schwartz, Brianne Marie Shea, Alena Paige Shoemaker, Anna Charlotte Smidt, Luke C. Soko, Caroline Ann Spelhaug, Ellen Carrie Spelhaug, Ranai Srivastav, Mitchell William Strobbe, Saige Patience Sturtevant, Victoria Catherine Tappa, Madison Temple, Maureen Elizabeth Thomsen, Claire A. Tomlinson, Joseph Reed Trembley, Emily Mae Tyra, Hannah Leigh Uhrich, Alex Samuel Vanausdeln, Kishore Vijaykumar, Theodore White, Andrew Whiteman, Alana Michelle Woolison, Grant William Zimmerman
LeClaire: Reegan Deanne Brockhage, Sydney Cournoyer, Holyn Elizabeth Doran, Ryley Joseph Hindman, Rian S. Lamarque, Bradley Robert Melvin, Alexis Gail Murdock, Kylie C. Murphy, Kimberly Mei Raymer, Benjamin Jacob Royer, Max Daniel Royer, Katherine Schumacher, Lauren E. Sichterman, Nicholas Keaton White, Andrew Joseph Witters
Princeton: Brooke Elizabeth Corson
Missouri State University
Springfield, Missouri
Bettendorf: Samantha Roemer
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Port Orange, Florida
Bettendorf: Benjamin Slavens
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
LeClaire: Madeline Murphy
Southeast Missouri State University
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Bettendorf: Elissa Moylan
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Jack Donahue, Rory Donahue, Dian Jin, Hallie Jones, Carly Lundry, Morgan McCartney
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Rosemary Hollister, Daniel Owen, Emily White
LeClaire: Travis Bulman
High Honors
Southwest Minnesota State University
Marshall, Minnesota
Pleasant Valley: Brian Dayman