Who's in the news in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Pleasant Valley

Alderman Naumann appointed to National League of Cities' Information Technology Committee

Alderman Scott Naumann has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 ITC Federal Advocacy Committee. Naumann was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

As a committee member, Naumann will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America's cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

Graduations

Georgia Institute of Technology

Atlanta, Georgia

Bettendorf: John Stecker

St. Ambrose University

Davenport, Iowa